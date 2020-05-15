         A vertical mouse, MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro 13 “, good iPhone charging practices … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 162: King of the premium range

The latest report released by Canalys, a technology industry consultancy, ranks three iPhone models in the top 10 sales for the first quarter of this year. Quick accounts allow us to get used to the idea of ​​Apple’s capacity for this segment, unparalleled in the rest of the industry.

# 163: Good and bad practices charging our iPhone

Fast charge, standard charge, wireless charging … The charging options we have today on the iPhone are many more than we had until 2017. However, not charging the iPhone with a logical scheme can cause our battery to erode much faster and that it will lose capacity over time.

# 164: MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro 13 ”

After the announcements of these last two Apple computers, the doubt between the two, due to their similar prices and somewhat confusing specification tables, is more common than ever. Today, a little review of what both offer and which models are more interesting for each user profile.

# 165: I bought a vertical mouse

I comment on my initial experience with a vertical mouse, the Logitech MX Master, after more than ten years using exclusively Apple mice. Suddenly, the design, the experience and the level of versatility change.

# 166: Touch Paradox

Episode following a listener’s email, about the alleged paradox that the Apple enthusiast community rejoices at the implementation of the mouse on the iPad but does not demand a touch screen on the Mac. And like every Friday, questions and answers.

