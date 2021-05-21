a version of ‘Gears of War 3’ for PS3 that we will not be able to play on a conventional PS3

One of the best known sagas on Xbox and PC is, by far, ‘Gears of War’. The Marcus Phoenix franchise has never made the leap to PlayStation, at least officially. And we say officially because this week a version of ‘Gears of War 3’ has been published for, eye, PlayStation 3. And the most curious thing is that, even if we have a PlayStation 3 at home, we will not be able to play it.

This build, apparently, was created on May 19, 2011 and was published by a user named PixelButts. According to Kotaku, who reported the existence of this game last year, this build had been developed by Epic Games to put Unreal Engine 3 to the test on the PlayStation 3. It is now available online for “anyone” to play the game. Or not.

A game that we can’t play

PixelButts has uploaded the build of the game to the Internet Archive, from where it can be downloaded without major problem. As he explains, this data file was created by Epic Games as a test of the Unreal Engine 3. The code was leaked ten years ago “and it remained unusable while circulated among collectors.” PixelButts assures that it has been the first person to make it work (nine years later) and, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the creation of this compilation, has decided to make it public.

Epic Games explained to Kotaku that this build was “a by-product of the internal testing process for Epic’s Unreal Engine 3 engine, which used both ‘Gears’ and ‘Unreal Tournament’, and that it was never part of any actual product work for PlayStation 3“I mean, it wasn’t going to be a PS3 video game, it was just a test.

With the code in hand, you might think that it would be enough to download the files, burn them to a disc and put it in a PS3 to play, but the truth is that it is not. In order to run the game, you need a PlayStation 3 development kit, which has a little more RAM than the console itself. An emulator could be used, but the user claims that the game will not go past the main game screen.

In the hypothetical case that we had a PlayStation 3 development kit and the necessary knowledge to start the game, we would find a title whose FPS are very few stable and full of visual glitches. Since it will not be easy to execute it, in the video on these lines you can find an eight-hour gameplay.