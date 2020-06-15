Miguel Brizuela, a member of the Vélez Sarsfield professional team, was denounced for exercising “gender violence” against his partner, according to what was revealed by sources close to the young woman and the entity of Liniers.

The defender, 23 years old and with two official matches in the First Division, He is accused of “having practiced physical violence”, in addition to “verbal and psychological abuse” towards Melina Neto. The complaint was filed at a police station from the Buenos Aires city from San Martín, although will take part UFIJ number 23 decentralized the Malvinas Argentinas party.

The victim’s mother He mentioned the situation on his social networks and stressed that the player “Physically assaulted my daughter” last Saturday morning.

“In the early morning of 6/13, Miguel Brizuela, current player for Vélez Sarsfield, physically attacked my daughter Melina Neto, leaving visible damage on her face, adding verbal and psychological abuse for months. There had already been abuse prior to this event. This scourge walks as if nothing, going around the neighborhood, believing itself unpunished and challenging everyone because it believes it is untouchable. We want this to be made public so that the type of person he really is is known ”, expressed Melina’s mother on social networks.

“Today we only have one complaint so that this despicable being cannot approach her. But we want everyone to know that behind his supposed charitable soul that makes popular pots to help those who have the least, there is a puncher and a little man, a violent macho. Today we are going to the last instances so that this inhuman being never hits another girl again. We make it clear that Melina is not alone and that she will not be. We are all with her, family, friends, neighbors … We are many and we will be more, “he added.

As detailed by the mother, Melina resulted in “a bruise on her left eye”, the product of a blow that Brizuela would have applied to her in the context of a meeting.

As revealed to . by club sources, Vélez himself, through his Gender Department (created in May 2018), “Is made available” to the assaulted young woman, to pay the corresponding attention. The area is in charge of the lawyer Paula Ojeda.

In fact, the Liniers entity announced, through a statement, which “Activated the protocol institutional action “ and “preventively” separated the player of the campus, until the situation is resolved.

Brizuela, born in January 1997, debuted in the First Division last July, on the occasion of a meeting in which Liniers’ squad, then led by Gabriel Heinze, lost to Talleres de Córdoba 1-0.

Given the facts of public knowledge involving the professional player Miguel Brizuela, the Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield announces that it has activated the institutional action protocol.

From the Gender Violence area Telephone contact has been made with the victim, accompanying her in this complex moment. In addition, it was decided to preventively separate the soccer player from the first soccer team.

The institution is made available to the UFIJ No. 23 decentralized from Malvinas Argentinas, for the purposes it deems appropriate.

In this way, our Club reaffirms its commitment as part of society to eradicate violence against women.