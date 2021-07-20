A vehicle runs over several terraces in Marbella in a multiple collision and leaves at least 11 injured

Marbella street where the event occurred (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

At least 11 people have had to be hospitalized, one of them in a very serious condition, after a multiple hit-and-run in Marbella (Malaga) caused by a driver who has driven away several terraces.

As health sources have specified to Europa Press, of the eleven people admitted to the Marbella Hospital, one is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and another person has had some tests performed and the results are pending; while the rest do not present significant injuries.

The events occurred this Monday around 3:15 p.m. in the central Miguel Cano avenue of the town, one of the epicenters of tourism in Andalusia.

The car, a white passenger car, has broken into the left side of a pedestrian street, where dozens of people were having a drink. As explained by the Councilor for Citizen Security, José Eduardo Díaz, the vehicle has continued its trajectory until it has ended up embedded at the end of the road.

The hypothesis of an attack is ruled out

The councilor has also specified that the driver, a man of about 30 years of age and of Spanish nationality, has been arrested and that the agents “are taking the appropriate tests” to try to clarify the circumstances of the accident. At the time of the collision, he was accompanied in the vehicle by more people. However, the terrorist hypothesis in the accident is ruled out

At 15:25, Emergencias 112 Andalucía received the first distress calls, around a dozen. Immediately, units of the National Police, Local Police and health emergency services have been mobilized, with several ambulances.

Several agents guard the area after the outrage (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

