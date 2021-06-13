A ‘vegan spider web’ as an alternative to single-use plastic

06/13/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

While so-called bioplastics continue to raise doubts about their real sustainability, UK researchers have created a material capable of being produced on a large scale, sustainable and plant-based that could replace single-use plastic in many consumer products. The end result is like the silk of the cobweb, but with a plant origin.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have succeeded in creating a polymer film that mimics the properties of spider silk, one of the most resistant materials in nature. The new material is as strong as many plastics used today and could replace them in many products and household uses. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications.

The material was created using a new system for assembling plant proteins into materials that mimic silk at the molecular level. This energy efficient method, which uses sustainable ingredients, results in a separate plastic-like film, which can be manufactured on an industrial scale.

Additionally, a ‘structural’ color that does not fade can be added to the polymer, and it can also be used to make waterproof coatings.

The material is compostable directly at home, while other types of bioplastics require industrial composting facilities to degrade. In addition, the material developed by the University of Cambridge does not require chemical modifications of its natural components, so it can degrade safely in most natural environments.

The new product It will be marketed by Xampla, a company derived from this same university, which develops single-use plastic and microplastic spare parts. The company will introduce a range of single-use sachets and capsules later this year, which can replace the plastic used in everyday products such as dishwasher containers and laundry detergent capsules.

A finding made while investigating Alzheimer’s

For many years, Professor Tuomas Knowles from the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry in Cambridge has been researching the behavior of proteins. Much of his research has focused on what happens when they fold badly or “misbehave,” and how this relates to human health and disease, primarily Alzheimer’s disease.

“We typically investigate how functional protein interactions allow us to stay healthy and how irregular interactions are implicated in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Knowles, who led the current research.

“It was a surprise to find that our research could also tackle a big sustainability problem: that of plastic pollution, “he added.

As part of their protein research, Knowles and his group explored why materials like spider web silk are so strong when they have such weak molecular bonds.

“We found that one of the key characteristics that gives spider silk its strength is that the hydrogen bonds are regularly arranged in space at a very high density,” Knowles said.

Co-author Dr. Marc Rodríguez García, a postdoctoral researcher in Knowles’ group who is now Head of R&D at Xampla, began studying how to replicate this regular self-assembly in other proteins.

And is that proteins have a propensity for molecular self-organization and self-assembly, and plant proteins in particular are abundant and can be obtained sustainably as by-products of the food industry.

“Very little is known about the self-assembly of plant proteins, and it is exciting to know that by filling this knowledge gap we can find alternatives to single-use plastics,” said doctoral candidate Ayaka Kamada, first author of the paper.

The researchers successfully replicated the structures found in spider silk using a soy protein isolate, which has a completely different composition.

“Because all proteins are made of polypeptide chains, under the right conditions pWe can make plant proteins self-assemble like spider silkKnowles said.

“In a spider, the silk protein dissolves in an aqueous solution, which is then assembled into an immensely strong fiber through a spinning process that requires very little energy,” he continued.

“Other researchers have been working directly with silk materials as a replacement for plastic, but they are still an animal product,” said Rodríguez García. “In a way, we have created ‘vegan spider silk’, that is, we have created the same material without the spider”explained the scientist.

Any replacement of the plastic requires another polymer. The two that exist in abundance in nature are polysaccharides and polypeptides. Cellulose and nanocellulose are polysaccharides and have been used for a variety of applications, but they often require some form of crosslinking to form strong materials. Proteins self-assemble and can form strong materials like silk without chemical modifications, but they are much more difficult to work with.

The researchers used Soy Protein Isolate (SPI) as a test plant protein, as it is easily obtained as a by-product of soybean oil production. Plant proteins like SPI are poorly soluble in water.

Reference article: DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-23813-6