a vacuum cleaner with a dust sensor and articulated elbow

With the advancement of both science and technology, people’s needs for smart living have changed in recent years. The use of new cleaning tools in our home is a good example of how everything has changed. If before, keeping our home clean was a boring and time-consuming task, now it’s simple and fun thanks, among other things, to vacuum cleaners like the Redkey F10.

The new Redkey F10 is a cordless vacuum cleaner, with an innovative folding elbow to reach all surfaces without having to bend down and that has a dust sensor to determine the suction power depending on what needs to be vacuumed. But it is not only a comfortable and fun vacuum cleaner, it is also efficient, being able to capture up to 99.97% of dust particles. Let’s see it in detail.

Vacuum cleaner with a battery of one hour of use

With a 2500 mAh seven-cell battery, the new Redkey F10 is a handheld vacuum cleaner that can be used for up to 60 minutes, at normal vacuum power, or eight minutes at extreme power. What’s more, its battery is removable so if in a while we need to change it, it is as simple as removing it and inserting the new one.

When the battery runs out, it is left in its charging base and in approximately five hours, we can use it again. It is perfect for, for example, picking up crumbs and dirt from the kitchen when we have finished eating, or picking up something occasionally that we have dropped. Although using the normal vacuum mode, We can also do the general house cleaning if we have pets, with all the hair they shed, or small children who usually throw everything on the ground.

In terms of design, its most innovative aspect is its elbow, which allows us to reach, for example, under a piece of furniture. What used to force us to have to move the furniture itself or even have to bend down, is now done standing up, effortlessly.

Dust detection sensor

When using it, one of its great innovations is its sensor to detect dust. An intelligent detection system that emits a light capable of analyzing the area to determine the amount of dust there is and orders the vacuum cleaner to increase the power if necessary. Compared to other similar vacuum cleaners on the market, the new Redkey F10 has a suction power between 35 and 40% higher. Furthermore, with its three filter system it ensures complete filtering even of very small dust particles.

In total, it has up to five suction modes, from more to less strong. The maximum capacity reaches up to 23,000 pa thanks to an engine capable of rotating at 100,000 revolutions per minute, something very interesting in a team of such small dimensions. This suction power does not lead to an increase in noise and only reaches up to 75dB.

To complete the vacuuming, the new Redkey F10 comes with a series of brushes and accessories, such as a special one for the corners and another with a telescopic handle to reach more distant areas. In addition, thanks to their rollers they ensure easy movement both on carpets and on the floor, without damaging the surface.

As for cleaning, we will only have to press a button so that the tank opens and all the dirt falls into the bin. Then we can clean the tank with normal water and it will be ready as the first day.

You can see all the information related to the new Redkey F10 on its official website.

