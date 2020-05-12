Coxsackie B virus (CVB), which is named after the New York State city where it was isolated, is an enterovirus of the Picornaviridae family whose infection is usually mild or is symptom-free. However, its six serotypes, or varieties, can also cause serious diseases, such as myocarditis, aseptic meningitis, encephalopathy, or pancreatitis. Likewise, the scientific community conjectures about a possible relationship between the pathogen and the development of type 1 diabetes.

Now Malin Flodström-Tullberg and his team, from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, together with researchers from the Universities of Jyväskylä and Tampere, both in Finland, have developed a vaccine against this type of virus. With this milestone they intend on the one hand to protect the population against diseases caused by the microorganism and, on the other, to demonstrate its involvement in the onset of type 1 diabetes.

This chronic disease can manifest itself at any age, although it is diagnosed more frequently in children and young people. The factors that trigger its development remain to be clarified, despite the fact that some evidence indicates the existence of a genetic component. However, environmental determinants also seem to play a relevant role in the autoimmune response that causes the destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Thus, the researchers postulate that a viral infection could trigger such an attack by the immune system on the pancreatic tissue itself.

A safe and effective vaccine

The vaccine designed in the study, published by the journal Science Advances, contains a mixture of all 6 inactivated and unable to replicate CVB (CVB1-6) serotypes. In order to test its efficacy and safety, scientists inoculated it into mice. Animals received one dose every 2 weeks, for 28 days. None of them showed weight loss or developed adverse effects. The immune response appeared 14 days after the second administration, and the concentration of neutralizing antibodies was maintained until the animals were sacrificed, 84 days after the first injection. Also, vaccinated rodents were not infected after exposure to the virus.

Experiments with Rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) produced similar results in terms of vaccine safety and immunogenicity. Humans share 93 percent of our genetic material with this type of primate, making these animals one of the best preclinical models for evaluating candidate vaccines.

Interestingly, immunization prevented the onset of type 1 diabetes in animals susceptible to developing the disease as a result of CVB infection. Specifically, after vaccination, the scientists did not detect active virus particles in the mice’s blood, nor did they detect alterations in glucose levels. In contrast, non-immunized animals showed symptoms of infection, as well as an abnormal increase in blood sugar concentration, or hyperglycemia, in addition to a clear deterioration of pancreatic tissue.

For Flodström-Tullberg and his collaborators, this result corroborates the hypothesis postulated by several experts in diabetes: CVB infection favors the development of type 1 diabetes. They also highlight that the new vaccine not only prevents the appearance of this disorder, but It also prevents inflammation of the myocardial tissue, or myocarditis, as a result of the virus.

Now, a pharmaceutical company is studying the possibility of conducting human clinical trials. The authors conclude that the protection that the vaccine would offer to children genetically predisposed to suffer from type 1 diabetes would confirm the link between the pathogen and the disease.

Marta Pulido Salgado

