A vaccine against all coronaviruses: 20 million dollar projects to avoid the next pandemic

As a result of this pandemic, more than 20 projects have been launched with the objective of developing a vaccine for all coronaviruses

Vaccine experts call for it to be considered a global priority: “The world needs a universal vaccine against coronavirus”

Eric Topol asks that these investigations be prioritized, to “prevent the next epidemics from becoming pandemics”

They imagine an effective vaccine against all coronaviruses? What protects us from this SARS-CoV-2, from all its variants – those of now and those to come – and from future coronaviruses? It sounds like science fiction, yes. But is not. There are already several projects in the world starting to work on it. At the moment it is “an ideal”, Isabel Sola, one of the leading experts on coronavirus in Spain, told us at NIUS a few days ago. But it could be very real in a few years.

Both Sola and Enjuanes and other experts, outside of Spain, have been warning of the global threat posed by coronaviruses, warning of this and other pandemics that will come (Enjuanes assured in NIUS that another could arrive in five years). And there are many who also warn that “next time we may not be so lucky. The most virulent and deadly coronaviruses are waiting behind the scenes. “

This is what warns this recent editorial of the journal Science, which sign Wayne C. Koff, Executive Director of the Human Vaccines Project and Seth F. Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Global Vaccine Alliance. “The world needs a universal vaccine against the coronavirus.”

Because beyond bats, coronaviruses infect camels, birds, cats, horses, minks, pigs, rabbits, pangolins, and other animals, from which they can jump into humans. Above all, taking into account the increasing human invasion of their natural habitats, overpopulation, migration, global tourism, climate change … Koff and Berkley warn: “It has never been easier for outbreaks to turn into epidemics, and from there to pandemics.”

How and when did the idea come up?

At that time, SARS, MERS, several common cold coronaviruses, and others that only affected bats were known. The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He did not consider them a threat to health, so he gave his proposal “low priority”. It did not go ahead.

Four years later, With nearly 3 million deaths from SARS-CoV-2, NIAID, of course, has changed its mind. The threat of another coronavirus pandemic like this already seems very real. And to face it, they have launched nothing less than two dozen vaccine projects against what they call the “pancoronavirus”.

In November 2020, NIAID opened a program of emergency aid for the development of this type of vaccine. And in March of this year, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced an investment of $ 200 million to accelerate the creation of these vaccines.

Objective: avoid future pandemics

Renowned American Scientist Eric Topol is a strong supporter of prioritizing these investigations. In a recent work published in Nature, the director of the Scripps Research Transnational Institute in California (USA), believes that “Early containment or eradication of an emerging virus it would greatly reduce the likelihood that it will develop resistance to antibodies and vaccines. ”

Therefore, he says, it is Investing in these “pancoronavirus” vaccines is essential: to prevent next epidemics from turning into pandemics. “They could be prepared in advance and deployed before the next emerging infection turns into a pandemic. We will have outbreaks in the future and it is very likely that we will see more epidemics. We must prevent them from becoming pandemics. ”

A global effort for a global threat

“The development of a universal vaccine against coronavirus it is scientifically feasible “, they say in Science Koff and Berkley. But “It must be a global effort”. In which there is three basic pillars:

a global surveillance network for zoonotic coronaviruses, of the style of the one that already exists for the flu (WHO Global Flu Surveillance and Response System) or the US PREDICT program, which Trump left without funding last year

a global effort to identify “broadly neutralizing antibodies” specific of coronavirus, which would be at the base of these vaccines that all interested parties -governments, industry, academia and NGOs- recognize as a global public health priority

For now there are more than 20 projects underway in the world to develop a vaccine of this type, with various strategies. Some teams have even done animal testing, but none have yet reached human trials. And, on the table, there are questions that are not easy to solve: How to evaluate the protection of a candidate against diseases that have not yet emerged? How would a vaccine of this type be used?

Andrew Ward of Scripps Research is one of the scientists who presented the vaccine proposal in 2017, and raises a possibility: keep it in reserve until a new threat to humans arises. At that moment, “We could give the population a basic level of immunity” against the emerging virus, while developing a more specific vaccine against that particular pathogen.

Vaccines with different strategies

The SARS-CoV-2 spike is what allows it to enter the body and infect cells. Y all coronaviruses have this spicule, those crown-like bumps – hence its name. As well, Most pancoronavirus vaccines in development aim to elicit an immune response to some part of the spike protein. To do this, they look for the characteristics common to the spicule in all members of this family of viruses.

The team of Ward, specifically, he works in the laboratory mixing copies of the SARS-CoV-2 spike with “broadly neutralizing antibodies” collected from COVID-19 patients. They are so called because they are a special type of antibody that they very potently neutralize, in this case, multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the original SARS virus. And what they do with this is to create a kind of portraits of spicules of many different coronaviruses with “broadly neutralizing antibodies” attached to them.

From there, Ward waits to identify the segments of the spike protein -the so-called epitopes- that are basic, in this union, for all pathogens. Why? Because he believes those epitopes are the key to designing a vaccine that can trigger a broad immune attack against all coronaviruses.

Ward and his team at Scripps Research are still working in the early stages of designing a vaccine. But there are teams that are somewhat more advanced, like that of the structural biologist Pamela Bjorkman of the California Institute of Technology. Recently, have been tested in mice several “pancoronavirus” vaccine candidates. And what did they see? Well, the antibodies of the mice powerfully neutralized the infectivity of a wide range of sarbecoviruses, including some that were not used to make the vaccine.

At this point it is important to explain that There are four genera of coronavirus: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. The gamma and delta do not infect humans. And of the alpha genus, there are two that cause colds. But those of greatest concern are those of the beta genre. And specifically, those of a subgenus called “sarbecovirus”: there are the SARS-CoV-2 and the original SARS, although not the MERS.

Target: T and B cells

Ward’s and Bjorkman’s work are just two examples of more than 20 ongoing projects with the same goal: that universal coronavirus vaccine. But Others are working on other strategies, focused for example on stimulating the immune response of B cells or T cells.

Bette korber, computational biologist of the Los Alamos National Laboratory (USA) designs algorithms to track the genome sequences of beta coronaviruses, looking for protein regions of the virus that can trigger T-cell immune responses and that they vary little between the different coronaviruses. His idea, for the universal vaccine, is to be able to combine this with another strategy focused on B cells (antibody producers).

Matthew Memoli, NIAID Flu Investigator, summarizes the situation in Science like this: “Some antigens give you antibodies, other antigens may give you more response than T cells, others can do both. Some antigens may induce mucosal immunity better than systemic immunity … The reality is that the best vaccine will deliver antigens that induce all of these responses. “

It can and should be done

NIAID’s Barney Graham is optimistic on “pancoronavirus” vaccines. “Compared to flu and HIV, this will be relatively easy”, warns in Science. Because those two viruses are what they call “highly avoidant pathogens”, and yet science is getting closer to achieving a universal flu vaccine. It is already being tested in humans, as one of its researchers recently explained at NIUS.

And in the Science editorial, Koff and Berlkey They make it clear: the coronavirus threat is there, it is only a matter of time. “SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly adapting to humans, and other novel coronaviruses are mutating, recombining and replicating in bats and other animal species, positioning themselves to jump species at some point in the future ”.

So, They ask to reinforce all these investigations. “Creating tools to prevent the next coronavirus pandemic is within our reach, and it should be considered a global health priority. We can invest now or pay much more later ”.