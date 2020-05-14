A user gets to play Call of Duty: Mobile on their smartwatch

Call of Duty: Mobile, which recently reached 150 million downloads, is the mobile version of Activision’s popular shooter saga. A title that can be enjoyed on both smartphones and tablets, although some users have other platforms in mind for the game. As is the case that we bring below, since a fan of the franchise has managed start and play Call of Duty: Mobile on a smartwatch, specifically on the Zeblaze THOR 5.

The mobile version of the popular Activision franchise, which has confirmed that will ban the cheats forever and that has already premiered Season 6, is fully functional on the Zeblaze THOR 5 smartwatch. This was shown last year by the YouTube channel 702-Tech, with a video in which you can see the first steps of the game, from the loading screen to the well-known tutorial to learn the game controls.

As surprising as it may seem, this user, who stated a few days ago on Reddit that when he gets bored he fucks with his smartwatch, you have made Call of Duty: Mobile fully functional with a smartphone. Of course, the video only shows how this person do a part of the game tutorial -specifically the first touchdown-, so it is unknown if this device can be used to play both multiplayer and Battle Royale mode, that for this you need an internet connection.

This user has shared this achievement on his YouTube channel, which has had a surprising reaction by the rest of the people who did not think it was possible to play Call of Duty: Mobile on a smartwatch. Even the odd joke that this version looks better than that of your smartphone. Others, however, have wanted to ask which smartwatch is the one that appears in the video, so we imagine that more than one will want to try the game on said device.

As previously mentioned, the smartwatch in question is the Zeblaze THOR 5. A sports-focused smartwatch that features a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen, a SIM slot for 4G connection to use it as another device and use WhatsApp, an Android 7.1.1 operating system, Bluetooth 4.0 connection, a 545 mAh battery and an 8 megapixel camera located on the right side of the watch face. Inside there is also a MediaTek MT6737 processor 4-core at a frequency of 1.25 GHz with a Nordic 52840 chip with a 2GB RAM capable of moving applications and 16 GB of internal storage.

Among other details, the Zeblaze THOR 5 also includes many functions that measure the daily exercise routine, such as the count of the steps, information about the heartbeat or the distance traveled, among others. In addition, this smartwatch has a body made in the shape of a sphere with strong aluminum alloy material and a silicone strap and weighs just 67 grams.

