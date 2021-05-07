A user converts an AirTag into a card in order to carry it in his wallet | Technology

AirTags have a thickness that prevents them from being carried in wallets comfortably, but one user wanted to put an end to this and has transformed the Apple gadget into a card.

The fashionable gadget so far this month is the AirTag, these small-sized locators recently arrived to try to allow iPhone users to find the keys in case of loss. But another object or accessory that is often lost are wallets and Although AirTags are extremely contained in size, their thickness prevents them from being placed inside a wallet without deforming it.

Of course, that Apple’s design is in this way does not inhibit users to try new formats. A user has decided to disassemble his recently acquired AirTag and then turn it into a card to place inside his wallet and thus be able to always have it located in case of loss.

Before starting with the hard disassembly, what this user did was remove the cover that holds the button cell that powers the AirTag, with the battery being the next thing they did was lift the next cover to access the motherboard. To lift this lid, he used tweezers and was careful enough not to break anything.

Having the motherboard visible what he did was raise the temperature to 65 degrees Celsius so that the glue that holds this plate dissolves and thus it can be removed without suffering any damage. With the base plate removed, he checked that everything was still working properly and when he saw that it was, he began to plan the new container body of the AirTag.

Of course, it was necessary to solder two power cables in order to place the battery at a certain distance from the motherboard. By having a 3D printer what he did was design a new receptacle for both the circuitry and the battery, this new body is shaped like a card and is only 3.2 millimeters thick. That is, it would have reduced the thickness by 4.8 millimeters.

Apple tracking device that allows you to locate your objects through the Find app on your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, use ultra-wideband technology to locate with centimeter precision.

We don’t think it goes without saying that This process permanently damages the packaging of the AirTag and when modifying its design, the warranty from Apple is lost. It is a curious experiment, although it is only recommended for those users who want to spend a few hours messing around and know that the result may not be what they expect.