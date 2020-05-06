Variety, Crowe filmed in that state thanks to a tax incentive that made it easier to shoot the drama he did with Amanda Seyfried there. Pennsylvania offers a 25% incentive for filming in the state, and according to Pittsburgh Business Times, The film received a tax incentive of € 5,200,829.8 ($ 5,660,952). In addition to starring in it, the actor also served as an executive producer being one of the two films he produced through his company Fear of God Films. The second is his directorial debut, the romantic drama The water master (2015), and both were resounding box office failures. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> According to Variety, Crowe filmed in that state thanks to a tax incentive that made it possible to shoot the drama he did with Amanda Seyfried there Pennsylvania offers a 25% incentive for filming in the state, and according to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the film received a tax incentive of € 5,200,829.8 ($ 5,660,952) .In addition to starring in it, the actor also served as executive producer. being one of the two films he produced through his company Fear of God Films, the second is his first feature film as a director, the romantic drama The Water Master (2015), and both were resounding box office failures.

RottenTomatoes.“data-reactid =” 26 “> While The Watermaster barely reaped € 34.8 million ($ 38.2 million) after having cost € 20.5 million ($ 22.5 million), from parents to daughters he only raised € 4.6 million ($ 5.1 million.) despite having a budget of € 20.4 million ($ 22.4 million), and they did not receive the approval of the critic, especially the second, which currently has a disapproved of 28% on RottenTomatoes.

of the drama Identity erased or the miniseries The loudest voice for which he won the Golden Globe this year for best actor in a limited series. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Without a doubt, this is another low blow for the actor, whose latest box office success was the role of villain and secondary of The Mummy with Tom Cruise in 2017. As the protagonist, the last production that did not generate losses was Noah in 2014. However, that does not mean that he has not delighted us with his talent in secondary roles as was the case in the drama Identity deleted or the miniseries The loudest voice for which he won the Golden Globe this year for best actor in a limited series.