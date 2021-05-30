A US lawyer triumphs with his response to a Spanish tweeter who called him a “piece of a son of a bitch”

A Spanish tweeter insults American lawyer Brett Chapman. (Photo: TWITTER)

American lawyer Brett Chapman is known in his country for defending the rights of Native Americans, of whom he is a descendant.

In addition, he became known in Spain for meeting in 2019 with former Catalan president Quim Torra, after which he managed to get the Government of Catalonia to recognize the “abuses committed” against Native Americans by Catalan-speaking colonizers.

He also had a run-in with Josep Borrell when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2018. The Spanish representative said that the US had only “killed four Indians” to establish its federal union. After his complaints, Borrell had to explain himself regretting his words and expressing his “respect and solidarity with the Native American community.”

This Friday, however, he had a meeting on a smaller scale on Twitter, where he shared the insults that a Spanish user has given him.

Champan commented in his account the news published by The Washington Post in reference to the Correos campaign on his dark stamps.

Ironically, this lawyer commented that “with all the gold and silver that Spain stole from the Native Americans one would think that the brown skin tone should be the most valuable.”

A user named Pablo Alonso Ruiz replied to Champan in this ‘polite’ tone: “You are a piece of a motherfucker, Brett Chapman. It was the English, and not the Spanish, who massacred the Indians. But you are bad and stupid, and that’s why you don’t say it. “

In response, Champagne has captured the insulting message and responded with just seven words: “Spanish nationalists always make me laugh.”

A much commented response on the networks …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.