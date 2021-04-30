A US governor proposes to give 100 dollars to each vaccinated youth

A person receives the covid vaccine in Charleston, West Virginia (Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty)

When it seemed that everything had already been seen when it comes to encouraging vaccination in the United States, the West Virginia governor’s proposal has surprised more than one. After company campaigns that have given away beer, marijuana, donuts, popcorn in the cinema … The Washington Post has echoed the idea launched by Republican Jim Justice. Give $ 100 to each youth who receives the vaccine.

It is a measure that has not left anyone indifferent, especially for the price it could have. About 27.5 million dollars, according to the US media. The objective is to increase interest in receiving the injection, a proposal aimed at the age group between 16 and 35 years old, precisely a range in which the acceptance of the serum has fallen.

In addition, this measure would be retroactive, that is, those who have already received the injection could also take the money.

The truth is that this proposal lands at a critical moment in West Virginia, which has gone from being one of the leading states in vaccination, to fall this week to number 40 in the ranking of doses administered second the percentage of the population.

I would tell the critics [con la propuesta] Get my ass kissed by Jim Justice, GOP Governor of West Virginia

Various state leaders have affirmed that the proposal was born out of desperation. Jim Justice has defended his plan arguing that last year, West Virginia invested up to 75 million in testing its citizens and that 27.5 seems a small price to pay, but not before leaving a message to its detractors: “ I would tell the critics to kiss my butt. “

Free drinks and discounts at the university

This Monday, the governor of Connecticut, Democrat Ned Lamont, also announced that …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.