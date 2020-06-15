British rescuers participated in the search at the scene of the incident

AP –

London.- A hunting of the United States Air Force crashed on Monday in the North Sea with a pilot on board. The status of the pilot was unknown.

The 48th Fighter Wing’s Eagle F-15C took off from RAF Lakenheath Base for a routine training mission before crashing at 9:40 local time (4:40 AM EDT).

British rescuers participated in the search at the scene of the incident.

Lakenheath is a British Air Force base where the 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing, is based. The base is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of London.