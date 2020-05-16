“Argentina can go bankrupt if it does not restructure its debt. With Covid-19 worsening an already weak economy, now is not the time for Wall Street creditors to exploit a country struggling to deal with its debt burden. A fair agreement will help save more lives. ”

Thus, with a simple tweet and, at the bottom, a note from the Bloomberg agency according to which BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, is the main obstacle to a settlement of the country with its creditors, the senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren came out in support of Argentina.

Warren’s gesture reinforces what a group of 138 international economists led by Nobel Laureates in Economics Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund Phelps and including Jeffrey Sachs, who directly challenged Larry Fink, the CEO of BalckRock, have already done to facilitate the restructuring of Argentine debt and prevent a wave of sovereign defaults that could lead the world economy to a crisis even further than the current coronavirus pandemic.

Warren is a legislator in the progressive wing of the party and an expert on debt issues, though focused on personal debt and defending the rights of US consumers against bank abuse: she is the author of laws and several books on the theme and a militant against inequality. The “Office of Consumer Financial Protection” created during the Barack Obama administration was her idea and earned her the name Time magazine called her “New Sheriff of Wall Street”.

In today’s truncated Democratic primary (due to the coronavirus pandemic), this senator from Massachusetts It is the third best placed out of twelve candidates, but it no longer has a chance: it has 81 “delegates” against 964 by Bernie Sanders and 1464 by Joseh Biden, the safe Democratic presidential candidate. (and former Vice President of Obama) to compete against Donald Trump in the November elections.

Warren was mentioned in 2016 as a possible candidate for vice president, an opportunity that today’s President Donald Trump took to call her “Pocahontas”, by the alleged aboriginal ancestors that the current senator claimed to have when she applied for admission to Harvard University. For that action, Warren was accused of wanting to take advantage of “affirmative action” laws that grant quotas to racial minorities.

The truth is that Warren, who will turn 71 in June, is of humble condition: she was the first university graduate of her family and is married to a NASA scientist, from whom she took the last name.

This afternoon, moreover, a group of private creditors from Argentina confirmed the presentation of a counteroffer for the exchange of foreign law bonds and assured that their proposal will guarantee “substantial relief” for Argentina.

This is the so-called “Group of Exchange Bond Holders” that said in a statement that its counteroffer provides a “comprehensive approach” and “respects both the principles articulated” by the group of bondholders and the “current economic conditions” of Argentina , on the basis that it would allow a substantial relief of the flow of funds by combining a delay in the payment of interest with a decrease in the payment of coupons and deferment of amortizations ”.

The group claims to have 15% of the Argentine bonds issued with the 2005 and 2010 swaps and noted that its offer was presented at the same time as that made by the Argentine Creditors Committee (ACC) and the Gramercy and Fintech Advisory funds, bondholders issued after 2016. According to the Group of Exchange Bond Holders, these two “coordinated counter-proposals represent a good faith effort for Argentina to” have a long-term sustainable debt profile “.

On Friday, the government of Alberto Fernández confirmed that it received three counteroffers, without giving details. The third, discordant, would be the group that integrates BlackRock, by Larry Fink, which was pointed out by Jeffrey Sachs and, now, Senator Warren.