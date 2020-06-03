A United States Court of Appeal has admitted additional sanctions against Volkswagen, in relation to the diesel vehicle software case, despite the fact that the company has already been tried and paid fines in the country.

This court has accepted, in this way, additional fines in two districts of the US states of Florida and Utah despite the agreements already reached in relation to the case of software for some diesel vehicles that altered emissions when it detected that it was undergoing laboratory tests.

Although Volkswagen has already been tried for tampering with the technology that measures the emissions of its diesel vehicles and violating American air protection law, this court decision opens the door for regional authorities to now impose new sanctions, as collected by DPA and as reported by Europa Press.

However, Volkswagen has indicated that this resolution conflicts with other US jurisprudence, so it has announced that it will defend itself and that, if necessary, it will bring the case before the US Supreme Court

All this after the automobile group Admitted in September 2015 to have handled more than 11 million diesel cars worldwide by placing a device that altered actual emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by being subjected to laboratory tests.

Two years later, Volkswagen was sentenced in the United States to pay a fine of $ 2.8 billion (2.5 billion euros at the current exchange rate) for the diesel case.

The German Justice has also recently given a new setback to Volkswagen. A ruling put an end to the scandal of Volkswagen’s trick diesel engines that circumvented gas emission controls, better known as diesel. The German manufacturer had been ordered to reimburse part of the cost of purchasing the vehicles.

The failure represented the first great legal defeat suffered by the German car giant, to which is now added the decision of the American court, although on a smaller scale.

The judge investigating the case in Germany, Stephan Seiters, it ruled that Volkswagen, by equipping the EA 189 engines with software capable of manipulating the emission of toxic gases, had “knowingly and systematically misled the authorities for years in a profitability perspective.”

How is the ‘dieselgate’ in Spain?

The sentence in Germany or in the United States leaves the affected Spaniards inferior, which amount to 700,000. Recently, Alberto Rey, President of the Association of Lawyers Affected by Emissions from the Automotive Industry (ALDEA), explained that in his opinion “the Government of Pedro Sánchez has stood aside and has given Volkswagen a free bar, forgetting its theoretical concern about the pollution and the environment, which results in inaction ».

“The car has not stopped working but the automaker has misled the consumer when it comes to selling », he explained. “We do not want Volkswagen to compensate those affected with 300 or 500 euros, but rather to cancel the contract and return the money to customers,” it said.

OK DAILY advanced at the end of 2019 several emails showing that at least three senior managers of Seat Spain and Volkswagen Spain knew about the fraud of the Dieselgate before the scandal was made public.

In the emails, in which you are supporting Grouping of Affected by Volkswagen, a senior manager of the German firm recognized that they had to “Improve the negative consequences” fraud engine, and warned that those vehicles could be “deployed for use by selected dealers and customers, but not for general sales to customers.” However, despite the fact that the fraud was known, they continued to be sold until the moment the case explodes and ends up coming to light. Only in Spain, specifically, 700,000 vehicles were sold.