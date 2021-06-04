A Uruguay without Araújo does not hurt Paraguay and yield 2 more points at home

06/04/2021

On at 02:49 CEST

EFE / Montevideo

Uruguay gave Paraguay a 0-0 draw this Thursday at the Centenario stadium that leaves both teams with the same 7 points at the end of a fought match and few goal situations corresponding to the seventh date of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. Today the goalkeepers were almost spectators and barely had participation.

When the first minute of the game had not yet passed, Uruguay quickly looked for Luis Suárez, who turned from the center to the left. On the other side, side Omar Alderete launched himself on the left trying to connect with Miguel Almirón and Ángel Romero, the albirroja’s scorer in the qualifying rounds.

Guarded by three center-backs, the sky-blue full-backs went ahead on the field and helped the midfielders so that those led by Óscar Washington Tabárez could constantly press the exit from the bottom of their rival. About ten minutes, after a far free kick executed in a great way by Federico Valverde, Suárez missed the first goal inside the small area in an incredible way. That was the first warning from the Atlético de Madrid footballer.

Paraguay was not far behind and responded first with a powerful shot from Ángel Romero that sent Fernando Muslera flying and then with a header from Alderete that the goalkeeper saved without problems.

With the match even without goals, Jonathan Rodríguez took advantage of a pass inside the area from Matías Vecino and beat Antony Silva. However, the cry of the Uruguayans died when the assistant raised his flag marking an advanced position of Viña that generated many doubts. The Palmeiras side did not touch the ball at any time during the play and it was never clear if it disturbed the goalkeeper’s vision in front of a shot from Suárez.

In the last 20 minutes of the first half, the match was played in the middle of the field and danger options disappeared completely. Rodrigo Bentancur saw the yellow card and was suspended for the duel between Venezuela and Uruguay the next day.

At the beginning of the second half, the game did not change and the ball was once again away from the areas. The coaches tried to change with variants that were more offensive on the side of the local team. The entrance of Facundo Torres gave Uruguay more play, which approached once again through Suárez. On the day of his debut, the young Peñarol midfielder tried to handle the ball and constantly pushed his team, although with little success.

Paraguay opted for the counterattack with Almirón’s speed, but the English Newcastle footballer was well controlled by José María Giménez and Diego Godín.

With the two teams well positioned behind, the situations did not come anywhere and the match ended with a draw without goals. In this way, Uruguay was left without winning the second of three games.