A united Barça faces the decisive stretch of the season with optimism

03/27/2021 at 4:48 PM CET

Sarunas Jasikevicius’s Barça is, right now, a machine at full capacity, when the decisive moment of the season arrives. The Catalans live in the moment sweeter for a long time, with the Lithuanian coach managing to involve the entire squad, something that is not easy at all.

And it is that having 14 top-level players and trying to distribute responsibilities and minutes for everyone, is not an easy task and Saras has achieved it, at the same time that the group moves skimming the sky, and with the best prospects ahead.

That unity that the team demonstrates on and off the track is precisely the success of this team, where it seems that no one is above anybody, with the sole objective of thinking in the group, the successful way to work in the same direction.

A streak that scares

And it is that the results harvested by this team are scary. He has not known defeat since December 1, 2020, chaining 14 consecutive victories in the Endesa League, and another five in the Euroleague.

Since the defeat against Valencia on December 1, 2020, they have accumulated 12 weeks undefeated, which is the longest period without knowing the defeat since the 2009-10 season. in which he maintained a streak of 15 games without losing. In Europe, with 23 wins, has already secured the track advantage for the play-offs and is one win away from taking first place.

& rdquor; The key is to arrive in good shape and we will try to achieve it, to be playing well, united, because in the play-offs, things can get difficult & rdquor;Saras said after the victory against ALBA Berlin, aware of whatand there will come a difficult time

And it is that the imminent arrival of a galactic reinforcement like Pau Gasol, It does not seem that it will alter the good tune of the group. Everyone accepts it and Pau wants to join as one with the same goal: to achieve the long-awaited Euroleague and, of course, to reign again in the Endesa League. For now, expectations are unbeatable for the decisive stretch of the season.