“A unique experience”: Being a mother in a pandemic – El Sol de México

The quarantine allowed dozens of women to spend more time with their families, and for the celebrities who became mothers during this stage, it was also a time to enjoy their motherhood to the fullest.

Maximum connection: Fátima Torre

Fátima Torre was one of the first mothers to receive her son during the quarantine. It was only two weeks after the declaration of the pandemic when she gave birth to Diego, and although it was a different experience as she was unable to receive visits from family and friends, this allowed her to connect more with him.

“We enjoyed ourselves as a family, without distractions,” he says. “I am a mother who by my own decision I stay with them in their first year, but this time it was different. Before, even if I did not work, a month I would take them to someone’s house, or they would accompany me to work. I think that connection we have today is thanks to the pandemic. We didn’t go out at all and I really enjoyed it, it’s a unique connection. ”

The actress explained that due to the confinement they have kept, Diego has found it difficult to connect with new people, since he was used to being at home with his parents and his sister (two years old). But now she is excited to see that little by little she is getting to know the rest of her family.

“When he grows up I will explain to him that he was born in the middle of a global pandemic, something unique, and I will tell him that where everyone was having a hard time and trying to fit in, it was one of the best years of my life. For me his arrival was the best, regardless of whether there was a pandemic or not. “

A unique experience: Marysol Sosa

On May 8, 2020, Marysol Sosa welcomed her second son, Patricio, who arrived a few days earlier than planned, but surrounded by a lot of love. The singer said that although the joy of receiving a baby does not change, the fact of being all the time with face masks, even when going down to the nursery to breastfeed, made this experience unique.

Although she stresses that she has learned a lot with her two children, having experienced motherhood during this contingency taught her a great lesson about the value of family.

“The situation of not being able to have family around us is what has hurt me the most. My son is days away from turning one year old, and there is a family that still does not know him. The pandemic for me has been very special about valuing all that we have, friends and family, and how beautiful it is to always have the opportunity to see each other, hug each other, and cuddle up. ”

I would like to change the world for you. Africa Zavala

Actress Africa Zavala, who nine months after debuting as Leoncito’s mother, has managed to reduce the nine kilos that she gained due to pregnancy, talks about her experience living the Mother’s Day celebration for the first time.

“The truth is that I am a mother empowered by Leoncito. I believe that there is nothing more beautiful that makes you feel fulfilled than being a mother. It is something incredible, it changes your world, your life and the way you see things, in addition to being a better person. You think of that little person and the best for him.

“Knowing that I live for someone who came into my being, changed my sensitivity. I live for Leoncito! And everything I do always thinking of him and thousands of things. Like the fact of thinking about the pandemic, which touched him at this moment coming to the World, I would like to do something to fix this World and give it many more better things.