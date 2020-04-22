Fundación la Caixa has selected two projects by the researcher at the University of Murcia José Antonio Ruipérez Valiente to participate in a joint initiative with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The call ‘MIT- Spain La Caixa Foundation Seed Fund’ It aims to promote cutting-edge knowledge and research to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Ruipérez Valiente is part of the research laboratory CyberDataLab of the Faculty of Informatics.

With

This program gives financial support to projects developed between

Spanish universities and research centers and groups of

MIT research, with the aim of promoting collaboration

and transversality in the generation of knowledge.

Key skills in the 21st century

The

first of the selected Ruipérez Valiente projects is titled

‘Using learning analytics in games for learning

for the evaluation of key competences for the 21st century. ’ I know

it is an investigation in which Baltasar also participate

Fernández Manjón (Complutense University of Madrid) and Yoon Jeon

Kim (MIT Playful Journey Lab) and Eric Klopfer (MIT Education Arcade)

Specifically, the project seeks identify and measure learning in skills that children and young people achieve in learning through the use of video games. The researchers start from the hypothesis that the current educational systems are very content-focused, with methods that generate stress, and are committed to a learning through the use of games and video games that allows evaluating, not only content knowledge, but also key behaviors or cognitive skills related to long-term success in today’s society.

The role of UMU researchers coordinated by José Antonio Ruipérez will be that of analyze all the data obtained from the field research carried out in schools by MIT groups. All the data that is processed will serve to establish the standards for measuring competencies through this type of teaching.

The

La Caixa financing will facilitate the joint work of all

the institutions involved by financing travel and

joint actions. In addition, the University of Murcia has signed a

contract with MIT to carry out the analysis work of

the data. This is the first contract for the development of

research activities established by the University of Murcia

with the prestigious technological research institute.

MOOC Learning

The second of the selected projects is named ‘Analytics of learning about MOOCs in global and regional environments analyzing the variability between platforms and nationalities’ and it will be developed through the collaboration of José Antonio Ruipérez Valiente from the UMU and Justin Reich (MIT Teaching Systems Lab).

This work seeks measure the different user experiences of massive and open online courses (MOOC, from massive English open online courses) that became popular as of 2012. Specifically, based on data analysis, the research seeks to know to what extent the experience of use is different in large global platforms such as edX, Coursera or FutureLearn, behind which are some of the largest universities and most prestigious institutions in the world; regarding the experience on platforms that maintain their target audience in specific geographic areas; for example Edraak for the Arab world or XuetangX for the Chinese population.

The objective is explore variability and key differences in demographic characteristics and the behaviors of the students in these different MOOC platforms depending on their educational context. This information will make it possible to differentiate global and context patterns to apply them to educational policies.

Joseph

Antonio Ruipérez Valiente completed his postdoctoral training at the

MIT and has joined the University of Murcia thanks to a scholarship

Juan de la Cierva of the Ministry for the recovery of talent.

TO

the third call of the ‘MIT-

Spain La Caixa Foundation Seed Fund ’,

opened in 2019, 25 projects from 23 Spanish centers were presented.

Once assessed by the expert committee, they have been selected

12, four in the health field, four in the economy

global and four in energy.

The

collaboration with MIT brings great value to research

Spanish, since it is one of the best institutions in

international research. Among the teachers of his

cloister about 80 nobles are counted, and his students have promoted more

of 30,000 companies. The maximum aid per project is € 30,000.

The

research centers where initiatives are carried out

elected belong to the communities of Aragon, Catalonia, Madrid,

Murcia, Basque Country and Valencia.

