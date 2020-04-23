Just as boxing, mixed martial arts, or American football, among others, are sports that leave consequences in the body as a result of the permanent shock with the rival. The head is a source of high impact in each of these disciplines and there are several entities that are dedicated to studying the consequences that could occur in the brain when practicing them professionally.

In this context, it was Paulo Costa, one of the benchmarks of the UFC middleweight category, who revealed that when he died will donate his brain to a research center so they can analyze it and get results about the damage you may suffer during your career.

The Brazilian recalled in an interview with AG Figthing that “The brain is made up of cells that no longer regenerate, we are just losing them.”

The fighter, who is a serious candidate for the title of his division Chaining 13 consecutive victories in the same number of fights within the UFC, he considered that “as age progresses, this number of cells decreases, so the reflex is slow, the speech becomes bad, the forgetfulness is present ”.

“Every now and then I investigate. There’s even Rose, from the Gracie family, campaigning for brains’ brain donation, to investigate this. I want to make my career as fast as possible, conquer everything and I don’t want to fight after 36 years “, he explained.

Rose Gracie She is the daughter of the Brazilian wrestler Rorion Gracie, an expert in Jiu-Jitsu and currently collaborates with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which works and supports retired athletes who were affected by concussions. In addition to investigating this type of sequelae, the organization is also responsible for providing treatments and promoting forms of prevention.

“Borrachinha”, as it is known in the world of mixed martial arts, began his career as a professional wrestler in February 2012, while in 2017 it joined the most important competition in the discipline.

“This is a pretty serious problem, because we don’t have the data to find out how much each of us can affect us, “ The 29-year-old recognized, adding: “Everyone will have symptoms and will react differently with that number of strokes.”

On the other hand, the native of Belo Horizonte stressed that, “What can be done is a type of fight that minimizes blows to the head. And in training, maybe even wear protective gear, like a helmet. This can greatly mitigate.

The type of gloves can also be a key factor in cushioning the constant blows to the face: “With large gloves, I never train with MMA gloves, always with 16 ounce gloves to avoid hitting the head ”, sentenced.