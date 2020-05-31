The carelessness of the UFC fighter (Infobae)

It was really unusual what happened during one of the UFC fights held this Saturday in Las Vegas (Nevada) that took place without an audience to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that in the United States has already killed more than 100,000 people. One of the most anticipated matches was that of Billy Quarantillo and Spike carlyle, scene of a moment rarely seen.

About the end of the first round Carlyle he had his rival overpowered, but suddenly he got up and walked to his side of the octagon, believing that the bell had rung. But since the round was not over, Quarantillo got up, ran after him and landed a left-footed shot to his face that almost knocked him out.

In social networks several users point out that in reality, the black shorts fighter was not confused, but did it to brag, although it almost went wrong. The bell ended saving him seconds later, although in the end he lost by unanimous decision.

The moment when Billy Quarantillo runs after Spike Carlyle

On Saturday, Brazilian Gilbert Burns surprised American and former world champion Tyron Woodley at welterweight and took the win by unanimous vote. of the judges in five rounds. “I said it, I am very happy with this victory since I worked very hard and the proof is that I dominated a major opponent well with clean shots, kicks and dominance on the floor,” said the Brazilian after the match.

In the light spesos, the American Roosevelt Roberts defeated in the second round by submission to his compatriot Brok Weaver. In women’s bouts, at the straw weight, Mackenzie Dern subdued Hannah Cifers in an initial assault, while fellow American Katlyn Chookagian defeated Antonina Chevchenko by unanimous vote. In turn, in the first fight of the night in the preliminaries, the one of Colombian descent Chris Gutiérrez prevailed by technical knockout in the second round (kick) the one of Mexican descent Vince Morales in the featherweights.

