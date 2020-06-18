Again, a team from the UBA Law School stood out in an international competition. This time, three students from the academic unit were crowned champions of the Concours d’Arbitrage International in Paris. The degree has an added value: they did it by competing in French against French universities.

The Law team, made up of students Milena Klimberg van Marrewijk, Mercedes Arévalo and Trinidad Inés Basaldúa, achieved first place in the 15th edition of the competition.

The students were chosen through a selection process in September 2019, which consisted of a written stage of presentation of essays in French and an oral stage of defense of those writings and personal interviews.. Likewise, they had to pass a course, the CPO International Commercial Arbitration and International Sale of Goods, which certifies their knowledge of the event.

The Law School has participated in Concours since the sixth edition, nine years ago. The Concours is an academic event developed entirely in the French language that to date has brought together 65 universities from 4 continents, representing 22 nationalities, as well as prominent arbitration lawyers and professors from around the world.

It is not the first time that the UBA has achieved a prominent position in this competition. On four occasions its representatives reached the final and in two editions they were distinguished with the prize for the best memorial. Even, in the 2018 edition, the UBA obtained the first place in the competition, thus becoming the first and, to date, the only American university to obtain that award.

This year the hearings were at a distance, via videoconference. The team from the University of Buenos Aires qualified for the grand final after playing two audiences with the Universities of Rennes (France) and Paris I, Sorbonne (France). Teams from the Universities of Université Paris-Est Créteil, Paris I Sorbonne, Versailles and Buenos Aires participated in the grand final this year. In foreign territory, the UBA team was the winner.

The Concours is organized by Sciences Po Law School in conjunction with the Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). It takes place in two phases: a first written phase –composed, in turn, by two stages, both eliminatory–, during which the teams prepare and exchange memorials assuming the position of plaintiff and defendant, successively, and a second phase of character oral in which the eight selected teams face each other in a professional performance before a simulated arbitration tribunal, made up of renowned jurists. The oral stage is subdivided into two: the semifinal and the grand finale. 4 of the 8 universities that participate in the oral rounds participate in the final. This year, the UBA had to run into its five local institutions.

The path was not easy. Once selected as representatives of the university, the students went through a rigorous training, which was carried out by lawyers Florencia Lebensohn, Julio César Rivera (h), Juan Ignacio Amado Aranda, Laura Jaroslavsky Consoli, Laura Zinnerman, Katya Hartl, Florence Wajnman, Sofía García, Ignacio Heidenreich and Maura Muracciole, under the direction of Professor María Susana Najurieta.

“The triumph of the UBA Law School comes to crown months of work by this team of students and years of uninterrupted work by the Faculty team of teachers who work constantly and with the highest commitment to provide quality public education in an academic level that stands out in the international arena ”, highlighted the Faculty in a statement.