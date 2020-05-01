Juan Sebastián Chamorro, coordinator of the Civic Alliance, regretted that the dictator’s speech this Friday night did not offer any policy that will help mitigate the devastating social and economic effects that the pandemic is having in Nicaragua.

«In his speech, Ortega did not say anything new or proposed any policy. It was a continuation of his previous monologue. He repeatedly mentioned the issue of sanctions, which as we know are individual to violators of human rights, to victimize themselves. A lot of reference to savage capitalism to pass on the cost to companies of a possible job loss as a result of the pandemic, “said the opposition leader.

The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) indicated in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, that it is urgent that government authorities implement economic measures as has been done in the rest of the countries of the region.

Cosep also expressed the urgency that Covid-19 tests be carried out in sufficient quality and quantity in both public and private healthcare centers. In a sense, Chamorro also lamented what for him is an evident ignorance on the part of the dictator of the reality of the pandemic in Nicaragua.

“He was puzzled when talking about four dead and” I think there are 14 infected, “he said, reflecting that he is not aware of what is happening. He spoke of ‘certificates’ of coronaviruses, which obviously do not exist. When he spoke of the 70 deportees, he looked disoriented, “added Chamorro.

The dictator, who is in quarantine, criticized those who promote staying home as a measure to prevent the spread and spread of the coronavirus. “The pandemic likes many capitalists very well. “Stay home,” that is one of the same speeches that made the country sink in 2018, “said Ortega, referring to that year’s civic rebellion. This for Chamorro is part of the red-black caudillo’s lack of connection with the reality of Nicaragua.

“He called back to normal and strongly attacked ‘Stay Home.’ He was very incoherent and disoriented to present figures in a typical speech of his, poorly prepared, improvised and incoherent. Again, he showed that he was detached from the reality that the Nicaraguan people live and from an incapable and inoperative government. He said nothing », he sentenced.

