A type of cancer with more than 150 varieties

07/13/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

Every July 13 is commemorated International Sarcoma Day, date that aims to inform and raise awareness about this type of cancer.

This disease, which develops in the soft tissues of the body, has more than 150 varieties recognized by the World Health Organization.

Both children and adults can develop it; however, sarcoma is more frequent in childhood and represents 15% of all childhood cancers.

An unknown tumor

Sarcomas are malignant tumors originated in soft tissues of the body such as cartilage, fat, muscles, blood vessels or fibrous tissue.

Since these tissues are distributed throughout the organism, sarcomas can be found anywhere in the body.

They are more frequent in arms and legs, although they can also be found in the trunk, head or neck.

Soft tissue sarcoma represents approximately one 1% of all tumors malignant, being responsible for 2% of mortality from any cancer.

In the European Union it occurs with an incidence of 5 new cases per year per 100,000 inhabitants.

In general, they are somewhat more frequent in men than in women and can occur in both children and adults. The most common age of presentation in adults is between 40 and 60 years.

Silent symptoms in their early stages

Symptoms of soft tissue sarcoma can be silent in early stages, since this tumor can originate in different locations.

However, when it manifests, most frequent symptoms are as follows:

A mass (lump) in an arm or leg that increases in size over weeks or months may be palpable. The mass or lump that appears may or may not be painful. The pain can occur due to the growth of the tumor itself or due to the involvement of other nearby structures. It can cause bleeding by invasion of contiguous organs, such as the stomach or intestine. In very voluminous tumors that affect abdominal organs, a mass (lump) that can be felt in the abdomen.If located in the lungs, it will produce respiratory symptoms or if it produces obstruction of the intestine, it can cause vomiting and abdominal pain.

How is it detected and what is its treatment?

To determine not only the place, size, characteristics and relationship of the tumor with the other neighboring organs, but also to know if the tumor has spread, there are different techniques.

Currently, the first test to perform is the Nuclear magnetic resonance. With it the existence of the tumor is confirmed.

In addition, it provides relevant information about its size or characteristics. This will also help to plan the surgical treatment to be performed.

Diagnosis also requires a biopsy. It consists of taking a small sample of the tumor to be able to analyze it and determine if there are malignant cells present.

Treatment will depend on the characteristics of the tumor and the clinical status of the patient. The main forms of treatment for soft tissue sarcoma they are:

Surgery Radiotherapy Chemotherapy Drug-directed therapy

Is sarcoma prevention possible?

Since most cases of sarcomas are not related to any risk factor, there are currently no known ways to prevent them.

Furthermore, there are also currently no early diagnostic tests available to detect these tumors before they appear clinically.

It is recommendable that people with family history consult your doctor the convenience, with its advantages and disadvantages, of having genetic testing.

Anyone who notices a new appearance lump or increase in size, you should see your doctor right away.

Also in the case of abdominal pain persistent and increasing, gastrointestinal disturbances or bleeding.