A Twitter bug caused users to fear a phishing attack

A significant number of Twitter users feared for the security of his accounts on Thursday night. By mistake, the social network sent emails to confirm the accounts, and the suspicious situation turned into horror due to the possibility that it was a phishing attack.

According to BleepingComputer, the e-mails began to circulate last night around 22 ET, and generated doubt and mistrust among users. The message came with the subject «Confirm your account on Twitter», and the body incorporated the button «Confirm now». Basically, it was a confirmation email identical to the one used during the process of creating a new account on the social network.

The first impression the email made was that it was a scam or phishing attack. However, the theory of an identity theft attempt began to lose steam because the source address of the e-mails was official –info@twitter.com-. What still raised suspicions was that the body of the message was incomplete compared to a “legitimate” one.

The alleged phishing attack was nothing more than a simple mistake

A few hours after users began to share their alarm at the situation on the social network, Twitter came out to calm the waters. Through the Twitter Support account, the service lamented the confusion and clarified that it was simply a technical error, without major consequences for the public.

Some of you may have recently received an email to “confirm your Twitter account” that you weren’t expecting. These were sent by mistake and we’re sorry it happened. If you received one of these emails, you don’t need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 23, 2021

“Some of you may have recently received an email to ‘confirm your Twitter account’ that you weren’t expecting. These were sent in error and we are sorry that this happened. If you received one of these e-mails, you do not need to confirm your account and you can ignore the message, “they published.

Fortunately, then, users who received emails of this type they suffered nothing but the fear and confusion of the moment. In any case, it is always good to be attentive to any suspicious situation that could lead to a phishing attack, one of the most used techniques for stealing sensitive information over the Internet.

