A tweet from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban makes the price of Dogecoin skyrocket 20%



Elon Musk named dogecoin his “favorite cryptocurrency.”

Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

This Wednesday the price of the cryptocurrency dogecoin shot up 20% of its value during the last 24 hours according to data from Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency, which was inspired by a meme, hit an all-time high above 45 cents earlier this month, unleashing the fear of the existence of a possible speculative bubble in the cryptocurrency market.

The dogecoin took its name from the “Doge” meme, which represents a Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013 and now ranks as the sixth largest digital currency., with a total market value of nearly $ 42 billion, according to the CoinGecko site.

This cryptocurrency has increased in value thanks to the comments that billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has written on his Twitter account confessing that dogecoin is his favorite cryptocurrency and the digital currency “of the people”. Musk is also a faithful follower of bitcoin because his electric car company has accumulated nearly $ 2.5 billion of cryptocurrency.

This Wednesday Musk wrote on Twitter: “The Dogefather SNL May 8”, referring to his frequent comments about dogecoin, since he has pointed out that it is only a joke and that this Saturday Musk will appear on the television show Saturday Night Life.

The dogefather

SNL May 8 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

Musk has not been the only one to refer to cryptocurrency as businessman Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team posted several messages about cryptocurrency.

Related: What book did Mark Cuban read when he was 30 that helped him create his fortune?

On Monday the businessman said that his NBA team in April was on track to complete 6,000 cryptocurrency transactions by writing that: “dogecoin is the only currency that people are actually using in transactions“, After a user asked him why he supports dogecoin. “People spend their Doge and that means more businesses will start to accept it,” Cuban responded.

Because Doge is the one coin that people actually use for transactions. We take many others via @BitPay. But people spend their Doge and that means more businesses will start taking it. The greatest inhibitor to it’s growth is that you can’t spend the Doge you buy on Robinhood https://t.co/TrhT9pYkcb – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 26, 2021

However, some investors have warned that the rise in dogecoin in the last week is due to the cryptocurrency being considered a speculative bubble.

You may be interested: