A TV channel pays you if you can watch 24 hours of crime documentaries

Guzmán goes to Rome on the fourth day of his European tour: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – Economy Minister Martín Guzmán will meet in Rome with his Italian counterpart, Daniele Franco, seeking support in negotiating the debt with the IMF, and later he will meet with businessmen at the Argentine embassy in Italy . The minister was already received this morning by Pope Francis, with whom he spoke about the country's situation before the Monetary Fund and the Paris Club, the official news agency Télam reported. Guzmán has been on a tour of Europe since Sunday to obtain the support of the IMF shareholders; Tomorrow he will go to Madrid and on Friday he will finish his mission in Paris. In addition, the government published in the Official Gazette the call to the National Salary Council for April 27 at 3pm, where the new amount of the minimum wage, vital and mobile, among other topics. No relevant macro data released. Internationally, US futures are stable while European and Asian stocks advance as investors assess corporate results, including some of the world's largest banks. Yield on 10-year Treasuries up, Bloomberg Dollar index is little changed, and MSCI emerging markets currency index rises. WTI oil rises above US $ 61 per barrel ARS stable at 92.62 / USD in the previous day Counted with liquid + 0.1% to 151.1 / USD in previous day Country risk EMBI +5.5 to 1586 Reserves + USD67m to USD40mmRate Leliq 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Crypto assets rose before Coinbase's direct IPO, while bitcoin surpassed US $ 64,000 The Nasdaq set a reference price of US $ 250 per share, but the Investors will have a better idea of ​​the valuation once the negotiations begin. Last month, Coinbase traded around $ 350 on the private market, which implies a valuation of about $ 90 billion. Moffett Nathanson assigned it a target price of US $ 600 earlier this week Coronavirus: Argentina reported a record 27,000 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, and surpassed Colombia with the second highest number of infections in the region Venezuela will only vaccinate people who have the "national card", which, in practice, prevents access to political opponents J & J will suspend the administration of its vaccines in clinical trials Pfizer increased production and said it can deliver by the end of May 10% more than doses in the US than the previously agreed 200 million Moderna's vaccine continues to be more than 90% effective after six months TO BE PENDING: In Argentina: In the morning: Minister Guzmán meets in Rome with his Italian counterpart Franco; then he will meet with businessmen at the Argentine embassy in Italy No relevant macro data is published International: 11:30 am: US crude inventories April 9; its T. -2.7m brls, previous -3.52m brls3pm: Fed publishes Beige Book Fed Agenda: 10:15 am: Kaplan (Dallas) talks about economic outlook1pm: Powell speaks at event3: 30pm: Williams (New York) speaks at event4: 45pm: Vice President Clarida talks about new Fed framework5pm: Bostic (Atlanta) talks about redesigning cities to combat systemic racism Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Stockbrokers are winners amid Argentina's collapsePresident Argentina, US advisers talk about vaccine acquisition YPF: blockades affect 40 operations at Vaca Muerta field Argentina reports a daily record of 27,001 new cases of Covid-19 INDICES: At 9:24 am, this was the performance of the main indices: BRL + 0.2% vs USD at 5 .7028EUR + 0.1% vs USD at 1,196 WTI Crude Futures + 1.7% at $ 61.21S & P 500 Stable Futures Ibovespa Futures + 0.2% Soy Futures + 0.6% at $ 513.81 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSING: BONUS / FXFutures 3-month ROFEX stable at 99.95 / USD on Apr 13 3-month NY futures -0.7% a 100.27 / USD on Apr 13 USD / ARS stable at 92.62 / USD on Apr 13 Global bond maturity 2030 +0.08 cents to 34.38 cents on the dollar RATES / BCRAT 7-day Leliq reference rate at 38% on Apr 13 Reservations + USD67m to USD40mm on Apr 13