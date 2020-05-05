The fight against cancer is in a situation that may seem contradictory. It increases the average survival of patients (more than 55% in men and 61% in women) thanks to medical knowledge, innovative treatments and pharmacological advances. But, at the same time, the incidence of the disease is increasing due to the aging population and unhealthy lifestyles, such that 18 million new cases are diagnosed worldwide each year, a figure that could increase to 30 million in 2040. And in Spain it is estimated that this year 277,394 new cancers will be diagnosed. Given this, there are two basic recipes: more research and better prevention.

A realistic x-ray that did not prevent the participants of the round table Reimagining cancer, held last Tuesday in Barcelona and organized in collaboration with Novartis, to conclude that the current situation is much better than a decade ago and that the prospects are optimistic due to the convergence of a whole series of therapeutic technologies, approaches and approaches. Thus, a turning point is visible on the horizon, from which the foundations have already begun to be laid, although there are still challenges ahead.

Multiple visions

José Ángel García Sáenz, medical oncologist responsible for the Breast Cancer Unit of the Hospital Clinico San Carlos; Antonio Pérez-Martínez, head of the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology service at the University Hospital of La Paz; Jordi Martínez, director of Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Parc de Salut Mar in Barcelona; Àngela Sánchez, managing director of the Spanish Association Against Cancer-Catalonia Against Cancer; and José Marcilla, CEO of Novartis Oncology. A wide representation of specialists who explained the great objectives of the moment, while demanding the update of the National Plan against Cancer, which dates from 2009.

The goal is set to cure more and more cancers, to be able to be completely and, if not, achieve their chronification. Without forgetting another parameter that Àngela Sánchez claimed: “the patient’s level of well-being and quality of life“The advances predict a hopeful future, although we must also learn to manage this new model in which new profiles of specialists will appear.”We need a collective intelligence, we cannot be excellent in everything, but rather foster cooperation“commented Dr. García Sáenz.”We must concentrate resources and work in a network, a concept that is already being imposed on us from Europe“agreed Dr. Pérez-Martínez, while Marcilla reaffirmed that”you have to work from different angles and perspectives through the creation of ecosystems, and not of egosystems“Dr. Jordi Martínez added a nuance:”Patient care must be understood as a provision network, although there will be technology that must be concentrated and another that must be distributed“

Qualitative change

Current oncology is already working with innovative methods that have enabled a qualitative change in the approach to cancer. One of them is the so-called precision medicine, as explained by Dr. García Sáenz, a specialist in breast cancer: “We are increasingly investigating more at the molecular level and not by the organ where the tumor develops. This is going to produce a quality jump, since we are initiating multicohort clinical trials based on drugs that are directed to a certain molecular pathway, that is, to an alteration or mutation that can be universal in many cases, beyond the location of the original tumor“

Likewise, another revolution that has taken place has been the consideration of the immune system as an ally for the cure of cancer through therapies such as CAR-T, which allow cells to be removed from the patient and reprogrammed outside the body to fight cancer cells. “We have learned how to obtain cells from the patient or healthy donors, separate them, manipulate them, activate them and use them as living medicines. This seemed like a dream, but immunotherapy is already a reality and now we are going to try to export more complex tumors“said Dr. Pérez-Martínez, a specialist in childhood cancer, which has an incidence of 0.5% in Spain, but is the leading cause of death in children from disease.

As head of digital transformation at Hospital del Mar, Dr. Martínez summarized what are the technologies that are making it possible to face an exponential leap and make him optimistic for the future: “The computational ability to solve complex problems faster; the collective intelligence without barriers that the internet provides us; and massive data analysis to explore new targets and therapeutic approaches“Yes, he added that although the computer environment is being incorporated naturally in hospitals and adequate technology is available,”there is still a long way to go, especially when it comes to achieving reliable and valuable results with big data“

New targets

Three experiences that exemplify the context of exponential transformation that is taking place thanks to innovation and technology. “We delve into research based on functional genomics, on molecules, on mutations, which allows us to dream of new therapeutic targets and technological platforms. All this combined with the technological revolution of big data and artificial intelligence, which accelerate the process.“said José Marcilla, who noted that Novartis is focusing its efforts on four disruptive research platforms: immuno-oncology, targeted therapies, radioligands (radioactive substances used in diagnosis and treatment) and gene and cellular therapies.

However, the vision from the point of view of the patient and their families was lacking, and this was contributed by Àngela Sánchez who, in addition, took the opportunity to remember that there is other work to be done, less technological but just as important. “We have a challenge ahead, such as non-clinical needs. We must not forget that cancer is a social, emotional and transcendental disease, and this makes each person unique when it comes to receiving treatment. That is why it is necessary to create a new model of care in which the person is the protagonist, without a paternalistic vision, receiving the information in a way that can assimilate it, with psychological attention and shared decisions.“, explained the manager of the AECC-Catalunya. He also claimed more equity in access to screening (“cancer also understands classes“), health policies that address the disease in its complexity and real impact prevention campaigns.

The next decade

With the foundations of the future laid, it is easier to imagine – or reimagine – how cancer treatments will evolve in the next decade. Therefore, to conclude the round table, the five participants contributed their vision of the future, answering the question of what will be the state of the fight against cancer in 2030? For Dr. José Ángel Sáenz they will be achieved “chronify tumors that are not curable now thanks to innovation and molecular oncology, which will allow us to monitor treatment in real time“For his part, Dr. Antonio Pérez-Martínez remarked that the investigation will be key to move from the current notable to the honorary registration.”I believe that in ten years, and it will not be so long, we will achieve that some type of childhood cancer will be curable and we will also better understand its genetic causes to diagnose it early. But let’s not forget that we are talking about the West, and more than 80% of cases occur in countries that do not have our access to treatment.“

Doctor Jordi Martínez foresaw “new data platforms that allow better and faster research, advanced diagnostic tools thanks to data, better prevention thanks to predictive elements and more personalized and proximity treatment, thanks to technology“José Marcilla pointed to”new therapeutic targets and the decoding of new molecular mechanisms to be able to cure many cancers, as well as the possibility that all patients can access the best possible treatment“And Àngela Sánchez, finally, wished that it had been possible by 2030”put more resources into early detection, undertake more effective and consistent health promotion health policies and ensure equitable access to treatment for all cancersA future that awakens optimism, but that requires that now, in the present, everyone get down to work.

THE OPINIONS

JOSÉ ÁNGEL GARCÍA SANZ. Head of Breast Cancer Unit Hospital Clinico San Carlos

“Research at the molecular level and not on the organ of origin of the tumor is a quality leap”

ÁNGELA SÁNCHEZ. Managing director of the AECC Catalunya contra el Càncer

“Health policies are needed that address cancer in all its complexity and diversity”

ANTONIO PÉREZ MARTÍNEZ. Head of Pediatric Hemato-oncology University Hospital of La Paz

“We have learned to obtain and use the patient’s own cells as a living medicine”

JORDI MARTÍNEZ. Director of Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Parc de Salut Mar

“Technology will also allow us to provide a more personalized treatment that is closer to the patient”

JOSÉ MARCILLA. Novartis Oncology CEO

“The approach to the disease is being transformed thanks to the biomedical and digital revolution”

