A tumor in the foot and two fractures in the tail complicated the life of this hadrosaur

East dinosaur, named Bonapartesaurus rionegrensis, was discovered in Argentine Patagonia in the 1980s, and the first analyzes of its fossils indicated a pathology in the foot, possibly a fracture, as the Argentine paleontologist pointed out at the time Jaime Powell. The study of this animal was then stopped until in 2016 Powell invited another team of scientists to resume the research.

The presence of diseases such as tumors in this 70-million-year-old hadrosaur confirms that they already existed from a very early time and among a very diverse group of animals.

“In addition to foot pathology there were other possible fractures in various neural spines of tail vertebrae ”, he tells SINC Penelope Crusader-Knight, main author of the work, now published in the journal Cretaceous Research, and scientist at the Institute for Research in Paleobiology and Geology of CONICET and the National University of Río Negro (Argentina), as well as a professor at the University of La Laguna (Tenerife, Spain ).

The researchers decided to analyze them all in order to see this hadrosaur, also know as duckbill dinosaur, “In life” and check how it could relate to the environment, its fellow humans and predators having these problems.

The scientists were particularly surprised by the condition of the foot. “We were struck by the large overgrowth of bone that gave it an appearance similar to that of a cauliflower and that covered almost the entire metatarsal,” says the researcher. By studying the histology and CT scans performed on the fossil, the team did not find a fracture. Instead the indicators showed a reduction in bone density and several areas where cortical tissue had been destroyed.

“We were probably in front of a Cancer or one neoplasm, such as an osteosarcoma ”, details Cruzado-Caballero. The presence of diseases such as tumors confirms that they already existed from a very early time and among a very diverse group of animals.

“Despite the great development of cancer, it did not significantly affect the area of ​​muscle insertions and therefore it cannot be guaranteed that the lesion affected locomotion,” says the paleontologist. The study has made it possible to determine that the tumor did not spread to other bones – since this ornithopod preserved almost half of the skeleton – “so, although it affected the metatarsal very severely, it did not cause death”, he adds.

Tail fractures followed by infections

In addition to the tumor on the foot, Bonapartesaurus rionegrensis had other pathologies identified in the neural spines of two tail vertebrae. According to the scientists, one of the vertebrae had a displaced fracture that was almost healed. “It was probably related to a trauma due to a strong blow that caused the bone to move and heal in this way, giving the spine a curved appearance ”, emphasizes Cruzado-Caballero.

We cannot quantify how long he lived after, that is, it could have been months or years. We also cannot confirm that these injuries were the final cause of his death.

Penelope Cruzado-Caballero, paleontologist

The other vertebra He had an almost completely healed fracture also produced by a stress event (it is not known whether by impact), which did not cause the bone to displace. Although the spine maintains its straight shape, the researchers observed a swelling that formed a callus on the bone as it healed.

“These fractures, especially in the case of the displaced fracture, would have been associated with infections after the breakage of the muscles that surrounded the bone,” indicates the researcher, who considers that they must have been painful not only due to the blow, but also due to infections that could impede the mobility of the tail and caused this specimen a lot of discomfort when moving.

However, despite the severity of the ailments, the death of Bonapartesaurus rionegrensis did not immediately follow its injuries, the authors note. “But we cannot quantify how long he lived after, that is, it could have been months or years. Nor can we confirm that these injuries were the final cause of his death, “says the scientist.

This hadrosaur, although badly injured, therefore managed to survive and continued to interact with its peers, despite the initial pain caused by fractures and infections. These could be caused by falling; by striking an object or another animal to defend itself from predators, or even having its tail stomped by another hadrosaur.

