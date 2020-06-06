Contrary to what I expected, the movie, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ failed to have a huge box office gross, so it represented a new failure for Disney, and it is that despite not being a bad movie, fans considered that this did not do justice to such an important character as Han Solo and apparently he was not the only one harmed since Lando Calrissian’s original plan was different.

Apparently, studios will never learn the lesson of giving their directors creative freedom, reason why many times his big projects end up failing, as was the case of ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and recently, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and it is that when Phil Lord and Chris Miller had almost finished the photography of the movie, they were fired by Lucasfilm.

So the studio decided to bring Ron Howard for the production to end and he will make new tweaks and sequences in the film, which ended up considerably increasing the budget of the feature film and completely changing the plot that Lord and Miller had created, which resulted in the profits of ‘Solo’ were minor.

With the recent protests against racism, the film critic, Robert Daniels applauded the speech that John Boyega gave to support the movement ‘Black Lives Mater’ and expressed through Twitter that Disney lost the opportunity to better portray people of color in its productions. “Star Wars could have adapted the tradition of black resistance to make Finn a different type of hero,” he explained.

This statement was taken up by Phil Lord, former director of ‘Solo’, who wrote, “some people tried”, hinting that in his version, Lando Calrissian was going to have a different approach, since the directors are said to be moving away from Lawrence Kasdan’s script to present their own ideas, something that was not to the liking of the studio, who ended up firing them.

Is so Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s original plan for Lando Calrissian was different To what we ended up seeing the final version that hit theaters, unfortunately, it is very unlikely that Disney will reveal the cut of the former directors, so we will never know what was the approach that they were going to give to Lando in ‘Solo ‘.