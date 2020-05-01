Washington cut its millionaire contribution, which is equivalent to what Beijing is giving, arguing that the world health institution has taken too favorable positions to the Asian giant that with this donation seeks to alleviate the decline generated by the North American power.

China announced this Thursday the donation of US $ 30 million to World Health Organization (WHO) for the fight against Covid-19, with the purpose of palliate the withdrawal of United States, who decided last week suspend your financial contribution to the entity.

The American President, Donald Trump also denounced the WHO “mismanagement” of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more than 180,000 deaths worldwide after making its appearance in China in late 2019.

The ruler’s decision unleashed protests by the international community, from Paris, through Berlin, to Moscow.

On the other hand, Critics of the ruler also saw the US withdrawal as a symbolic victory for the Chinese government., which could further increase its influence on WHO.

“China decided to award an additional $ 30 million, in cash, to the WHO,” Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday.

“This will serve in particular for the prevention and control of the covid-19 epidemic, and to support improvements in the health systems of developing countries,” he stressed at a press conference.

“CRITICAL MOMENT”

Various experts warn above all of a very possible increase in infections in Africa, where he number of places available in intensive care units does not exceed five per million inhabitants, against 4 thousand in Europe, for example.

The Chinese spokesman also stressed that his country had already given US $ 20 million to the WHO., a figure that seems to refer to a donation made in March.

“Supporting WHO at a critical moment in the global fight against the pandemic is equivalent to upholding the ideals and principles of multilateralism, and the statute and authority of the United Nations,” Geng added.

The USA is the main financial support of the WHO, a multilateral institution created in 1948, whose operations and missions benefit from credits provided by its member states and donations from private benefactors.

According to Trump, US taxpayers contribute between $ 400 and $ 500 million dollars per year to the organization, against about $ 40 million, “even less”, from China.

46 THOUSAND DEAD

Following the US withdrawal, Beijing accused United States of “Undermine international cooperation” against him Covid-19 and called on Washington to “Take seriously your responsibilities and obligations.”

Despite continued criticism of China’s management of the epidemic, Democratic leaders in the United States have strongly denounced their government’s decision to cut supplies to WHO as the coronavirus continues to kill.

The United States is currently the country most mourning the pandemic, with more than 46,000 deaths.

For his American detractors, the Republican head of state tries to turn Beijing into an emissary goat to make him forget his misrepresentations at the beginning of the epidemic, minimizing its amplitude and praising the Chinese reaction to it.

