A trucker gives the bell on Twitter with his response to this message from Pablo Casado

The popular Galician trucker known on Facebook as Basilio Vigo Punki is having a great diffusion on Twitter thanks to the response he has given to the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado.

Everything has happened as a result of a message in which the “popular” leader vindicated his party as a great defender of the environment.

“The PP is a pioneer in the defense of the environment with the first ministry and the signing of Kyoto, Paris and ODS,” said Casado, adding in his tweet that “we must combat climate change without triggering the price of energy or destroying employment and use European funds to promote a Water Plan ”.

After that message, the trucker has replied briefly: “But if you put a tax on the Sun.”

That reply has gained notoriety after the @GrandesZascas account has echoed it and has thus achieved more than 200 retweets and 1,000 ‘likes’:

The so-called ‘sun tax’ referred to by the truck driver was a measure imposed by Mariano Rajoy’s PP, highly criticized by organizations such as Greenpeace, who stressed that it entailed a “clear policy of penalizing renewable energy, saving and efficiency energy ”.

What did it consist of? The consumer who has installed plates and generates his own electricity is usually connected to the network, from which he receives extra energy to cover his needs – it is not always sunny and almost never what is produced is enough -, and which in turn it pours out the energy it does not consume.

For the Minister of Industry at that time, José Manuel Soria, "what it is about is to tell the consumer that self-consumption is very good, but when he is going to use the network that we all pay together,

