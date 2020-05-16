A cage truck transporting pigs on Highway 2 overturned this Friday at kilometer 340, near the Buenos Aires town of Coronel Vidal, and a significant number of people approached the place to try to take away the pigs that were left loose. Around the area. Many slaughtered them on the spot and others took them even in the trunks of the cars.

Police sources indicated that the episode was recorded at the access roundabout to that city when the truck, for reasons still under investigation, It flipped onto one of its sides and began to lose its load of live pigs.

About 150 people arrived at the place and at the same time that some collaborated to return the trailer to its natural position, others began to catch the animals and seized almost the entire cargo consisting of 120 pigs that were destined for slaughter in a Mar Chiquita refrigerator.

Police personnel were immediately present at the scene, apprehending about 20 elderly people and 1 minor, and specified the kidnapping of 3 live pigs, 15 dead and 7 vehicles.

The fact remained in the hands of the Prosecutor Gastón De Marco, who initiated a case with multiple defendants for the robbery or the slaughter of animals characterized as robbery aggravated in depopulated and gang for the use of a white weapon.

Detained at the Coronel Vidal police station and a pig in the trunk of a car.

