A trip to the Bahamas with “escorts” could sink Congressman Matt Gaetz

Congressman for Florida, Matt gaetz, is in the eye of the hurricane for an investigation into a possible relationship with a minor and a trip to the Bahamas could sink it.

Federal authorities are investigating a trip Gaetz made in late 2018 or early 2019, multiple sources told CBS News.

Gaetz reportedly made the trip with an entrepreneur from the marijuana industry and a surgeon named Jason Pirozzolo, who allegedly paid the per diem, lodging and female companions.

The investigations try to elucidate if the companions were taken beyond state and international limits for sexual purposes with the representative.

“Leaving the state is what creates a federal line of investigation … it doesn’t matter if Gaetz personally paid the sex workers, he just knew someone else did it,” former prosecutor Arlo Delvin-Brown told “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.”

“Representative Gaetz never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with a minor,” expressed a spokesman for the politician and ally of the former president Donald Trump, his Republican co-religionist.

So far no charges have been brought against the representative.

The meeting would have occurred two years ago, according to the New York newspaper. The official investigation would have begun at the end of the Trump administration.

“Nowhere is true,” Gaetz said in the Tucker Carlson space on Fox News. “It is extortion,” he concluded.

Reports that have emerged as a result of the leaks, assure that Gaetz boasted via social networks to other congressmen that he had had relationships with several women from his close circle.

Keep reading: Mitch McConnell Says Businesses Shouldn’t Get Involved In Politics Unless It’s Donating Money