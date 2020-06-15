Dark: A tremendous mistake in a scene from the series turns on social networks | INSTAGRAM

This is the case of a fanatic user of the German Netflix series who discovered a flaw in an important scene.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

We know perfectly that the madness for “Dark” has no limits, especially since its new and final season is about to be released, so the faithful followers of this peculiar installment these days are more than ever looking for answers to some doubts that they has left the plot.

However, there are still people who wonder why the story catches fans so much, here is a brief explanation: on the one hand, the series could be pigeonholed in the genres of suspense, drama and science fiction, on the other hand , and most importantly, because it takes place at different times, and the viewer must strive to understand in which year the story unfolds.

You may also be interested: Nickelodeon celebrates LGBTQ + Pride with SpongeBob as the protagonist

So, just a few days after the premiere of the third season, a Twitter user who seems to have a lot of free time raised a question that left production a bit of a stop: « Can anyone who has seen Dark tell me explain why if the child travels until 1986 there is a ball from the 2012/13 season? « .

It clearly refers to a scene in which ‘Mikkel Nielsen’ travels to the year 1986, however, and despite the fact that it is clearly that year, there is also a soccer ball that belongs to the 2012/13 season of the Premier League (England) and also La Liga (Spain).

Read also: Las Lavanderas will have a miniseries and they already have producers

However, the producers tried to erase and cover the details of that ball, the error was exposed by a meticulous fan of the series, however, now this made us all think if it will be that the year 2012-13 will have an important role in the history.

For our part, we can do no more than wait for the new delivery to get rid of doubts, but, if it is more than clear that our producers are soccer fans.

Next, we leave you the scene that caused such controversy and we invite you to make your own conclusions.