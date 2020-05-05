New Zealand: measures are relaxed by the covid-19 1:10

. – It may take some time before tourists travel the world again. But what if you could scroll through designated and approved parts?

Politicians in Australia and New Zealand are discussing the possibility of opening borders between the two countries, creating a corridor or a “travel bubble” in their territories.

The two nations closed their borders almost completely to foreign citizens in March, which involved a major blow to their respective tourism industries. But now that these countries seem to have managed to control their coronavirus outbreaks, politicians are discussing when the borders between them could be opened.

“If there is any country we could reconnect with first, it is certainly New Zealand,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month.

“That is a situation that we would all like to be in. But of course our number one approach right now is to make sure that the two countries are in a position to handle the covid-19 at the national level to the point where we can open the borders with confidence, “noted the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, on April 27.

“One thing I am not willing to do is hurt New Zealand’s position by rushing to open our borders, including to Australia.”

It is unclear when this “bubble” could become a reality: both countries currently maintain national travel restrictions and all international arrivals are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Travel industry experts indicate that this corridor could be rolled out in August, possibly in time for the New Zealand ski season and school vacation in September.

A special relationship

There are a few reasons why New Zealand and Australia would be each other’s first choice to open their borders.

Although the two countries are separated by about 2,000 kilometers (about 1,243 miles) of sea, they maintain one of the closest bilateral relations in the world. People with an Australian passport can travel and work in New Zealand indefinitely without a visa, and vice versa.

The two countries also contribute greatly to each other’s tourism industry.

Australians account for almost 40% of international arrivals to New Zealand, and around 24% of the spending of foreign visitors to the country. That’s especially significant in New Zealand, where tourism is the country’s largest export industry. (Tourism is considered an export industry because it involves the use of foreign cash to buy goods and services).

As for Australia, New Zealanders account for about 15% of the country’s international visitors, and about 6% of foreign spending. Tourism represents billions for Australia, despite being the fourth largest export industry in the country.

In both nations, the tourism industries have taken a big hit in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, so it’s not surprising that industry representatives agree with the prospect of a “travel bubble.”

“The message from the industry side is that the bubble is a project with possibilities,” said Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Council for the Tourism Industry, adding that this was the only way to bring international tourism to Australia in a near future.

“If we can add Australians, that would be hugely beneficial to the survival of tourism companies and thousands of jobs,” said Chris Roberts, CEO of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, which represents the tourism industry in New Zealand. Roberts added that the amount of money visitors spend in the country fell by at least New Zealand $ 2 billion ($ 1.22 billion) per month.

But Roberts does not expect the same levels of Australian tourists to be reached in New Zealand before covid-19: he believes many would choose to travel alone domestically.

In Australia, some tour operators focused their attention on China, which represents approximately 15% of visitors arriving in Australia and 27% of total tourism spending. Westaway argued that those companies would have to adapt and figure out how to attract more New Zealand travelers.

How would it work?

Something to keep in mind: Australia is made up of states and territories, and some of them currently have additional quarantine rules in place. For example, a person traveling from Sydney (in New South Wales) to Brisbane (in Queensland) would need to undergo a 14-day isolation period.

Airports would also have to implement new procedures.

Roberts envisions a future where tourists can get to the airport, get tested for covid-19, and only be allowed to board the plane if the result is negative. Once they reach their destination, they can measure their temperature. Travelers may also need to provide more information than usual to be able to easily locate them, if necessary.

Now both Roberts and Westaway believe the bubble would only work if the current 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is removed.

Once the “travel bubble” is tested, New Zealand could include other territories in the move, perhaps Taiwan and Hong Kong, Roberts said.

“I think it will be country by country,” he said. “A general opening of the borders could be very far,” he clarified.

Could the “travel bubble” get bigger?

There are also some discussions about expanding the bubble to include the Pacific islands.

From a health point of view, the Pacific island nations appear to have escaped the coronavirus outbreak largely unscathed. Fiji, the worst-affected Pacific island nation, has reported only 18 cases of coronavirus and no deaths. Guam, which is a United States territory and not a nation, has reported more than 140 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Many Pacific island nations closed their borders fast enough to guard against possible spread.

But the pandemic has affected tourism in this area, one of the most aid-dependent regions in the world.

Ardern has called for caution in including the Pacific: “Our Pacific neighbors have largely been unaffected by covid-19, and the last thing we want is to risk that.”

But expanding the “travel bubble” between Australia and New Zealand – at least to some Pacific islands – would help boost the islands’ tourism industry, said Stephen Howes, director of the Center for Development Policy at the National University of Australia, in Canberra.

“For many people it is very difficult,” he said of the effect on tourism in the Pacific. “Some have returned to their village … people are simply struggling to survive,” he said.

“Obviously, no country would be forced to do this,” he warned, adding that the travel corridor can always be stopped if it doesn’t work. “It would be a complex task … but it is certainly worth trying,” he said.

In addition, including the Pacific Islands would also help Australia and New Zealand, allowing migrant workers to enter both countries. The move could have a major power impact in the region, which is of strategic importance to New Zealand, Australia and China.

“This is a real test,” Howes said. “If Australia and New Zealand continue and only have a trans-Tasman association, they could really antagonize the Pacific. It would be like ‘well, it really doesn’t matter.’ ”

Roberts agreed that the bubble would benefit the Pacific, and said that without tourism, their economies are in serious trouble.

“In terms of financial aid to our Pacific neighbors, that would be the best we could do for them, provided we can do it safely,” he said.

Is this the future of travel?

A possible travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand could end up being a model for the rest of the world, according to Roberts and Westaway.

Like other countries, New Zealand and Australia will need to be careful not to rush into a second wave of covid-19.

Taking action too quickly could also jeopardize your image to international tourists, who view countries as clean and reliable places.

But overall, Roberts and Westaway are optimistic.

“If (the detail) can be resolved between New Zealand and Australia, they can also be applied elsewhere,” said Roberts.

“Much attention is now being paid to this part of the world due to the apparent success of New Zealand and Australia in containing the virus outbreak. If we can also find a way to resume travel between countries, I’m sure the rest of the world will be very interested to see how that works, “he added.

