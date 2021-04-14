A trail of misfortunes and a family curse behind Wall Street’s biggest scammer

Bernard L. Madoff, former chairman of Madoff Investment Securities LLC, died at age 82 in federal prison while serving a 150-year sentence for defrauding at least 37,000 people. (AP picture)

Not all bad guys get away with it.

Bernie Madoff, the architect of the greatest pyramid fraud in history, died Wednesday in jail at age 82.

One of the worst criminals known to have lived behind bars since 2009, after being found guilty and sentenced to 150 years for defrauding a few thousand people in hundreds of countries.

His crimes were so serious that justice had no mercy when he asked for his release in 2020 by claiming that advanced kidney cancer he had imposed a death sentence on him and he had 18 months to live.

And although he publicly regretted his mistakes in an interview with The Washington Post, no one wanted to hear from him anymore.

Minutes after dying “of natural causes” in the prison medical center, some headlines already they called him malevolent and infamous.

But for some, Madoff did not die on April 14, 2021, but years ago.

The pain caused by the American financier was such that a synagogue had for years been performing a kaddish of mourning, an important prayer ritual in Jewish tradition, on behalf of Madoff. The patrimonial and moral damage to the plundered investors was so great that They left him for dead and recited the prayer to overcome the suffering.

The nightmare of some 37,000 people began on December 11, 2008 when victims of the biggest scam ever.

The architect of the traps was Bernie madoff, a mythomaniac who with his siren songs managed to attract investments of 65,000 million dollars, a figure that is equivalent to the national income of countries such as Hong Kong and Hungary.

But it is thought that the figure could be much higher because it is possible that he had secretly negotiated with money that no one dared to declare.

Madoff built over decades a skein of relationships that allowed him to maintain its complex pyramid scheme, in which it paid the dividends of the oldest investors with the money that the newcomers contributed.

Read more

How did it get so far?

Pyramid scams, which are also known as Ponzi Schemes, are operated by a central coordinator, who use money from new investors to pay off old ones. That money circulation gives a feeling that the activity is profitable and legitimate, although in reality there are no gains because there is no real investment.

Trickster keeps the remaining money or use the surplus to expand the scope of your fraud. The Madoff scam was so colossal that it defrauded businessmen, celebrities, nonprofits and ordinary people in 122 countries.

There was no difficulty that Madoff could not overcome with his prolific imagination to lie until the United States financial crisis in 2008. The excessive flexibility to grant bank loans and the inaction of the regulators created a real estate bubble that, when it burst, took everything in its path.

Lack of liquidity It was so severe that it led to the bankruptcy of the financial giant Lehman Brothers, which sparked panic among banks and investors.

Distrust prevailed in the face of uncertainty. No one was lending and everyone wanted to receive the benefits of their investments.

It was like this Madoff found himself in the untenable position of distributing $ 7 billion in profits to his concerned clients., when in fact in their accounts it barely added about 300 million. The rest had disappeared into its maze of irregularities.

One of the reasons Madoff managed to scam so many people undetected was that he was a well-known member of the American financial community.

He founded his firm in 1960 and was one of the founding members of the stock market Nasdaq.

Although the documents show that the embezzlement reached 65,000 million dollars, subsequent investigations revealed that Madoff would have only pocketed about 20,000 million.

The drama of the scammed

Thousands of people were ruined by the fall of Madoff.

One of the unlucky ones was Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, who lost $ 12 million in personal savings and $ 15 million from his foundation dedicated to fighting intolerance, indifference and injustice in the world.

Before he died in 2016, Wiesel called Madoff “one of the worst scoundrels, thieves, liars, and criminals” ever.

Several medical research centers and hospitals felt the direct impact of the Madoff crisis as their major donors and funders went bankrupt after the scam. One of the most affected institutions was Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation, where Madoff himself was a major sponsor.

Retirees who lost their life savings were perhaps one of the hardest hit groups. The 79-year-old retired engineer, Jack Cutter, was forced to take a job as a grocery restocker after losing a million dollars invested with Madoff.

One of the most publicized cases was that of William Foxton, A decorated British Army veteran who lost an arm to a grenade explosion in combat, he served in the French Foreign Legion and participated in dozens of humanitarian missions for the United Nations Blue Helmets. But he shot himself in the head at 65 when he learned that he had lost everything because of Madoff.

The family curse

The clever scammer pleaded guilty but he maintained the innocence of his wife and children, who were saved from jail but not from a tragic ending.

Your son MarkThe 46-year-old could not bear the guilt or harassment of lawsuits that haunted him after his father was sentenced to 150 years in prison in a North Carolina correctional facility.

The only way out Mark found his problems was a suicide carefully planned, which occurred exactly two years after his father confessed to the colossal financial fraud and Mark immediately went out to report it to the police.

Mark’s body was found hanging from a dog leash that he tied to a pipe in his Soho, New York apartment, while his two-year-old son Nicholas slept in the next room.

The overwhelmed man wrote several emails to his wife Stephanie morgan, who had changed the last name to escape family shame and was on a trip to Disney World with another son of the couple. In the last communication he told her that he loved her and asked him to send someone home to take care of little Nick.

The tragedy continued on September 3, 2014 when Andrew, the youngest son of Bernie, died at age 48 of a rare cancer called mantle cell lymphoma.

Andrew was diagnosed in 2003 but made a quick recovery thanks to successful treatment. When the cancer reappeared in October 2012, he couldn’t beat it.

The businessman said that his relapse was due to the enormous stress he experienced when he found out about the lies of his father, to whom he did not speak again and never forgave.

Neither Mark nor Andrew were charged for the criminal actions committed by Bernard, if they were sued in civil instances by attorney Irving Picard, the attorney in charge of overseeing the liquidation of the Madoff firm and compensation for the victims.

Of the bad, the worst

Till the date, Madoff is the scammer who has stolen the most in history, followed at a distance by Allen stanford, who cheated about $ 7 billion by posing as the heir to Leland Stanford, the founder of the prestigious Californian university that bears his name.

After convincing investors, Stanford diverted the money to his personal accounts in Antigua and other tax havens. But they say the lies have short legs and eventually their fraudulent system was unmasked and sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Madoff apologized to his victims during sentencing. But privately he went on to say that the wealthy people he scammed deserved it for being greedy. And the poor also got what they deserved for having no idea what they were doing.

They say that he adapted to life in prison to the point of feeling like a fish in water. On one occasion, he monopolized all the hot chocolate in the jail to sell it for a profit.

But everything that begins must end. And this time neither Madoff, nor his tricks, could win the game to the death.

Stories that will also interest you: