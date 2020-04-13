Anil Subba, a Nepalese Uber driver from Jackson Heights, Queens, died a few hours after doctors at Elmhurst Hospital thought he was perhaps strong enough to survive without a respirator.

In the nearby Corona neighborhood, Edison Forero, a 44-year-old restaurant employee from Colombia, still he was burning with fever when his housemate demanded that he leave the room who rented.

Not far from there, in Jackson Heights, Raziah Begum, a widowed babysitter from Bangladesh, worries about the possibility of getting sick. Two of her three roommates already have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. None of the people in the apartment have a job and eat once a day, he said. “We are very hungry, but I’m more terrified of getting sick“Said Begum, 53, who has diabetes and hypertension.

In a city devastated by the coronavirus, few places have suffered as much as the central part of Queens, where in an 18 square kilometer strip of densely populated immigrant enclaves more than 7000 cases were recorded in the first weeks of the outbreak.

Across New York, there was a relatively encouraging sign Thursday: Hospitalizations remained nearly stable for the first time since quarantine began. Still, officials warned that it was too early to say whether the trend would continue.

According to figures released Thursday, deaths have continued to rise and the state peaked at 799 deaths in one day.

Philip D. Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, where there have been more deaths than in any state other than New York, also said it seemed the contagion curve was flattening in his state. He and New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said that social distancing measures would have to be maintained for that initial advance to continue.

In the month that has passed since the virus broke out in New York, it has wiped out the rich and the poor, with famous people and unknown people. But as the number of victims has increased, the contagion has exposed the city’s persistent inequalities and has hit immigrant working class neighborhoods much faster than others.

A group of contiguous neighborhoods — Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights — has become the epicenter of the violent outbreak in New York.

As of Wednesday, those communities, with a combined population of about 600,000 people, had registered more than 7,260 cases of COVID-19, according to data collected by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Manhattan, with almost three times the population, had around 10,860 cases.

Health officials have not published data on the race or ethnicity of patients, and City Planning Department officials have declined to draw general conclusions based on zip codes, which is how the city has released limited information about the positive cases.

Nevertheless, Health workers and community leaders say it is indisputable that the pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino workers, restaurant employees and cleaning people who make up the majority of the population in an area that has often been considered one of the most diverse places on the planet. According to data released by state officials on Wednesday, Latinos make up 34 percent of those killed in New York City, the highest percentage of any racial or ethnic group.

These neighborhoods also have very large communities of Indians, Bangladeshis, Philippine Chinese and Nepalese, and many other ethnic groups that have been devastated by the pandemic.

He Elmhurst Hospital, administered by the city, was one of the first to receive the impact of the virus and with greater force. Dozens of COVID-19 patients have crowded the hallways while waiting for beds, terrified, alone and often unable to communicate in English.

“We are the epicenter of the epicenter,” said Council Member Daniel Dromm, who represents Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.

He became sentimental when he recounted the losses, including five of his friends and more than two dozen voters.

“This has rocked the entire neighborhood“He commented.

In their daily count of the deaths, city and state health officials have not revealed where exactly the deaths are occurring. But community leaders and organizers have kept their own record, providing a snapshot of the virus’ disproportionate impact on immigrant communities. Some of the most prominent people in Queens include the Rev. Antonio Checo, pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Jackson Heights; Lorena Borjas, a transgender activist, and Kamal Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Society.

The New York Taxi Drivers’ Alliance noted that twenty-eight drivers had died – the vast majority of whom were immigrants living in Queens – and Make the Road New York, an advocacy organization for Latino workers in the area, reported that eight had died of its members in Queens.

“A tragedy is happening“Said the co-director, Javier H. Valdés.

The crisis has transformed the neighborhood. Everything is closed on Roosevelt Avenue, the main commercial artery in which there is usually an incessant activity of taquerias, arepas stands, hair removal salons and shops that sell newspapers in dozens of languages. The chilling silence is broken intermittently by sirens and the clatter of trains passing on elevated tracks.

A few street vendors have returned, but now they sell mouth masks and wear Tyvek protective suits. Since churches and mosques are closed, families can only experience their mourning at home.

Perhaps the overflowing density that characterizes this part of Queens has also been its downfall. Doctors and community leaders say poverty, the notorious overcrowding in houses and the lack of government care made residents especially vulnerable to the virus.

“I think the city did not communicate the magnitude of the dangerSaid Claudia Zamora, acting deputy director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment, an advocacy group and worker center in Jackson Heights.

City officials rejected the suggestion that they let immigrant neighborhoods defend themselves. They said the Health Department produced coronavirus information sheets in fifteen languages. Officials mounted multilingual citizen service campaigns on the subway and on television, and have provided constant up-to-date news to ethnic media including on the need for them to respect social distancing.

Ronny Barzola, a 28-year-old Ecuadorian-American from the nearby Kew Gardens neighborhood who works at the Caviar food delivery company, is one of the lucky few still employed. All day he rubs disinfectant gel on his hands, but he is concerned about his mother and sister, who are sick at home but have not been able to get tested.

“It is impossible to isolate yourself when everyone shares the same department,” he said.

Subba, a driver who has long worked in private transportation services like Uber and Via, had recently started working more for Via, another shared transportation service. But last month stopped driving after carrying a sick passengersaid his cousin Munindra Nembang, who added that Subba, 49, was diabetic. His wife and two of his children were also infected.

Hundreds more Nepalese immigrants are also sick, he said, including another Uber driver who died Wednesday.

“Some are in intensive care, some are on a respirator and some are on standby,” said Nembang. “We feel very sad.”

Many residents had health problems long before the coronavirus arrived. Dave Chokshi, director of population health for the New York City Hospital and Health Corporation, noted that in central Queens, rates of diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic diseases were much higher than average in the rest of the city.

To compound the crisis, many residents do not have health insurance and depend on public hospitals even for routine proceduressaid Diana Ramírez Barón, a physician at Grameen VidaSana, a Jackson Heights clinic for undocumented women.

“They tell them to stay home and call their doctor.“He commented, referring to public health guidelines for people who suspect they have coronavirus. “But they don’t have a doctor. They get scared and go to the emergency rooms“

Patricia Rivera, a Mexican immigrant, said she has been kept away from her mother’s East Elmhurst home since last month, the virus reached seven people living there and infected all but one. But later, her mother, who had difficulty breathing, needed to be rushed to the hospital.

Rivera, 38, took her to the Flushing Hospital Medical Center, but returned home with concern that she might infect the residents of her own home, which is also full and where a 70-year-old uncle lives. He found some N95 face masks that they gave to one of his sons on a construction job and distributed them to his family.

“We are all afraid”Said Rivera, who works in a laundry, and carries and collects clothing from quarantined houses.

The challenges of dealing with the dead are becoming evident as officials propose to dig up provisional graves and families ask consulates to help them repatriate the deceased to their countries of origin.

However, The needs of the living continue to grow. Thousands of people have lost their jobs, and so far undocumented people have been excluded from government aid.

At a food bank near Flushing run by La Jornada, a nonprofit organization, until recently, the vast majority of those who came were single mothers. Now two-thirds are men seeking to feed their family, said its director, Pedro Rodríguez, who fears that the number of unemployed will soon become overwhelming.

“A tsunami is coming,” he said.

