a toxic microalgae affects human health

04/13/2021 at 09:54 CEST

Climate change is causing the proliferation on the Spanish coasts of very toxic microalgae of tropical origin, which can become a danger for tourism and human health: they cause ophthalmological, digestive, respiratory and dermatological damage.

Some have come to describe it as “the mother of all plagues”. Ostreopsis are a genus of microalgae of tropical origin, very toxic, that were observed for the first time in the Mediterranean in 2004.

A group of international researchers has raised the alarm: climate change will cause the proliferation of these microorganisms and the possibility of their massive presence on the beaches of eastern Spain, where can become a serious problem for the tourism industry (which has not yet recovered from Covid) and for human health: they cause ophthalmological, digestive, respiratory and dermatological damage.

The result of the study, in which experts from the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM) of Barcelona have participated, leaves no room for doubt: using models provided by the Mediterranean climate research initiative Med-CORDEX (based on climate projections) it has concluded that the massive presence of these microalgae will happen in the next few years sooner and will last longer, extending from spring to fall, and not just in summer, as it has been until now.

This is one of the main conclusions of the European project CoCliME (Co-development of climate services for adaptation to changing marine ecosystems), which during the last three years has deciphered future growth trends and the impacts of the proliferations of the genus Ostreopsis.

At the moment, it has already been verified that their presence is increasingly common on European coasts, due to the water temperature heating.

Ostreopsis proliferations will last longer in the coming years, “although they will be less intense in summer, because the temperatures will be too warm (between 25.5 and 28 degrees Celsius)”, have pointed out Salomé Fabri-Ruiz and Jean-Olivier Irisson, from the Villefranche Oceanography Laboratory (LOV), which, in any case, do not rule out that these microalgae may adapt to even warmer conditions in the future.

In fact, the progressive warming of the waters is already facilitating the expansion of this genus in the Atlantic, from the Bay of Biscay to Brittany.

Ostreopsis are reddish-brown in color, due to their photosynthetic pigments. For this reason, when they reproduce intensively, the large number of cells in the water in shallow areas give this color to the medium.

These cells produce different harmful substances that, according to it has been proven, cause mortality of some organisms, such as sea urchins. The impact on marine ecosystems is enormous. In aquariums they have come to cause the death of all their living beings in a matter of hours.

“Ostreopsis toxins can affect both marine flora and fauna and are found in the water during blooms,” explained Elisa Berdalet from ICM and Anne-Sophie Pavaux and Rodolphe Lemée from LOV.

Ostreopsis toxins have even been detected on occasion in shellfish, although no case of food poisoning attributed to these toxins has been found in the Mediterranean.

Impacts on human health

“In the Mediterranean, the main effects of the toxic proliferations of Ostreopsis on human health are associated with direct exposure to seawater when the cell concentrations of these microalgae are high, and the inhalation of aerosols that contain irritating chemicals. In any case, toxic compounds are only produced under certain circumstances during proliferations & rdquor ;, detail Elisa Berdalet and Magda Vila (the latter, also from ICM).

“The acute symptoms of this exposure are ophthalmological, digestive, respiratory and dermatological,” added CoCliME collaborators Rafael Abós-Herràndiz and Luc de Haro, who warned that the effects of chronic exposure to toxins that produces Ostreopsis, so it is “too early to define adaptation strategies of society & rdquor ;, have pointed out Muriel Travers and Jérémy Thomas, from the University of Nantes.

But the problem will have to be addressed promptly: “Given the recurrence and future persistence of Ostreopsis proliferations in Mediterranean tourist areas, these episodes can become a major socio-economic problem in the future if they entail, for example, the interruption or reduction of the frequentation of the beaches by tourists and residents & rdquor ;, emphasize the experts of the ICM.

These microalgae, which live on top of macroalgae, multiply excessively if the water temperature conditions are adequate. When they cover the entire seabed, it loses its color and causes a reduction in the concentration of oxygen in the water, which causes the obstruction of the gills of organisms that feed by filtration. In such a way that species with limited movement, such as sea urchins and starfish, can suffer great deaths.

The authors of another scientific project, EBITOX, which studied a few years ago the biological and toxicological aspects of these benthic dinoflagellate microalgae related to human health, have underlined that the presence of these microorganisms on the Spanish coasts supposes “A clear risk to human health & rdquor;.

In fact, the study found several cases of respiratory poisoning by Ostreopsis on the Mediterranean coasts. The authors hypothesized that microalgae or their toxins could be transported through the air to the coast in the form of aerosols, causing intoxications there. But they couldn’t confirm it.

At the moment, a beach health monitoring and surveillance system to effectively prevent the impacts of Ostreopsis on human health. This support to a monitoring program and alert system will contribute to continue and expand the time series of these microalgae in the Mediterranean and also to prepare future projections of their toxic proliferations.

CoCliME project website (in English): https://www.coclime.eu/

Scientific Study on the Chemical Ecology of Ostreopsis: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmars.2020.00498/full

