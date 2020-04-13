He coronavirus is forcing the world of tennis to reinvent itself. The global nature of this sport makes its recovery the most difficult of all sports. Unlike soccer competitions, such as La Liga or Premier League, which can be played in a controlled manner in a single territory, the influx of tennis players from all over the world to meet in a tournament complicates the dispute of what remains of the calendar .

In this situation, this geographical proximity begins to become a possible solution for many of the tennis players. At least start to think about Spain. As MARCA reports through the sports vice president of the Spanish Tennis Federation, Tomás Carbonell, a possible summer tour for the best Spanish tennis players with between eight and ten tournaments begins to propose itself as a real solution to the threat posed on the calendar of this 2020.

Assuming that the restrictive measures and the number of infections has dropped exponentially during the summer, the logistics for setting up this little tour would certainly be easier than a long trip to Paris or New York. The championship dispute is dependent on the situation of the North American summer tour and the celebration of the Us Open. The ATP has been given until June to make a decision, but with the United States being the main focus of the virus and not entirely rosy forecasts, everything indicates that the Billie Jean King Center will not open the doors to its tennis players in the edition of the 2020. Not, at least, on the scheduled dates. It is here where this possible tour take action.

The main clubs and academies on the Spanish scene would be in charge of hosting the tournaments. Among the tennis players contacted, Alejandro Davidovich He was responsible for confirming on Instagram during the day that the proposal is really serious, in the form of “private national circuit” with the aim of “getting rhythm of the game”. Remember that tennis players could be exposed to the longest period of stoppage of their entire career and it would take several tournaments to “grease the machines” 100%.

Among the destinations that already raise the dispute of these tournaments, it seems to be like BRAND also advances Bilbao It has been the first city to seriously value the dispute of a tournament included in this tour. Of course, it would need generous investors and sponsors to carry out the proposal, but it is an avid territory for elite action in the summer after the delay in the Euro Cup dispute (one of the venues was the San Mamés stadium) for soccer around 2021. In addition, one of the main tennis events in the Basque Country, such as the ITF of Bakio, the Kiroleta Open, has been provisionally canceled, at the expense of a possible relocation on the calendar.

The ways in which this proposal can be expressed are very varied. Remember that, for the lowest ranking tennis players, Interclubs For the different countries of the European geography they are one of the main ways they have to finance their trips due to the generous amount of money they distribute. This kind of leagues are played between the best clubs in the country, in different cities spread throughout its geography. Of course, it does not seem that the format will be similar; It must also be borne in mind that the German Bundesliga itself, probably the most prestigious Interclub competition, has already been canceled.

AND, now what? Will we see the Nadal, Bautista, Verdasco or Feliciano touring every corner of the Spanish map? Only time will tell us if the proposal ends up taking shape in a reality.

.