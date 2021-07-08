A totally renewed coaching staff

07/08/2021 at 10:34 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

A few hours after the official announcement of Míchel Sánchez as Girona’s new coach, little by little details of what will be his coaching staff in Montilivi are being known. In this new adventure you will be accompanied, as always, by your second Save Funet, and his physical trainer, David Porcel.

The staff will still be missing the goalkeeping coach. In this sense, today the continuity of Joseba Ituarte was ruled out, who held office last season. Ituarte had the approval of Míchel to continue in the coaching staff but in the end there was no understanding. The Basque arrived in Montilivi last year at the hands of Francisco Rodríguez, with whom he had already worked at Almería. In this way, the staff for this course 2021-22 will be totally new in the Girona club, since Jaime Ramos and José Ortega, Francisco’s assistants, are not following either.

Meanwhile, the club will present tomorrow the new season ticket campaign. It should be remembered that Girona offered three ways of compensation for members for not having been able to be in any league game last season. At the gates of the medical check-ups prior to the start of the preseason, more news is not ruled out this weekend.