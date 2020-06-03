The next installment of Creative Assembly will be released this summer in the store, and given away for the first consumers.

Creative assemblyandSegaThe release date of A Total War Saga: Troy has just been announced, the next installment of its popular real-time strategy saga that will also beEpic Games Store exclusive for a year. But that is not the most talked about of all, since in addition, the game can be acquiredfree the same day of its launch.

You did not read it wrong. The new game of the Total War saga will be availablefree temporarilyas part of its exclusive premiere at the Epic Games Store. So, the nextAugust 13A Total War Saga: Troy will go on sale in the PC store, and all users who download itwithin the first 24 hoursfrom launch, they will have it in their accountfree and forever.

“Thanks to Epic, we can offer a Total War title for free on launch day. Doing this for our players excites us immensely, “he says.Tim heaton, director of studies at Sega Europe. “This not only implies that we can convey the stories and legends of Troy to a wide audience thanks to Epic’s huge platform, but also thatnew players will try Total War for the first time, which will allow them to experience the unique game mechanics for which the series is famous. “

We do not know the details of the agreement between Epic and Sega for this release, but the truth is thatoffer your game for free on launch day, which is usually the most important time for sales,it’s a real bombshell. In any case, A Total War Saga: Troy will be available on PC on August 13, 2020 as a temporary exclusive to the Epic Games Store, andreach other digital platforms in August 2021. Until then, check out Total War Warhammer: II’s review, which has broken its activity record two years after launch.

More about: A Total War Saga: Troy, Creative Assembly, and Epic Games Store.