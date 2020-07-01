There are endless challenges for governments, individuals, and businesses around the COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies are concerned about keeping their customers and being able to have a sufficient financial flow. In terms of communication, the chaos of the health emergency helped create a serious crisis of trust spanning multiple settings. To this must be added, of course, the economic dangers that affect companies and individuals. But there is even more to this list.

Perhaps one of the most urgent is the issue of tracking the infected. Among countries that are unable to obtain a massive supply of confirmatory tests for COVID-19, it has become a viable option to try to contain the pandemic. However, regardless of the amount of resources available to governments or the size of their populations, it quickly becomes a significant challenge. One in which technology could be of invaluable help.

A tool to track possible cases of COVID-19

In many countries, pandemic monitoring has been done many times through smartphones. The above, because not only do they have a high penetration among the population of almost everyone. Also because they usually have a constant connection to the internet and reflect with good precision in what time and space their owners are throughout the day. And these advantages are invaluable in tracking potential cases of COVID-19, according to Luppa.

The geolocation platform has recently launched a tool designed for the current COVID-19 pandemic. Through the identification of smartphone IDs, it is possible to detect if a user was more than a certain time or at a specific distance from another. The above, together with official data on confirmed virus infections, could help to follow up on possible patients. And thus, substantially reduce the advancement of the pathogen.

This tool is available to local governments who wish to acquire it in order to strengthen their monitoring and containment strategies for COVID-19. As part of its operation, the platform would only alert the smartphone authorities who had contact of more than 15 minutes and less than five meters from an infected person. In this way, you can have a much more precise health containment strategy for the coming months.

