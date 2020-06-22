Even before the world moved to the digital world in the wake of the pandemic, being able to record on screen was a very useful skill. But now, it is more necessary than ever. It is not only a fundamental function to create tutorials or other interesting content for the audience. It is also essential if, for example, you want to upload a webinar to the web once it ends. However, for a specific user group, there is usually a slight but serious challenge.

Most of the best screen recording tools are either not for Mac, or not optimized for use in this operating system. Sure, there are projects that can be used directly from Chrome, but they don’t get the most out of MacOS. And even if there are specialized systems for mobile devices, it is sometimes necessary to do it from the desktop. And most importantly, it should be a system that can be used easily and very intuitively.

An app to record the screen of your Mac

Right in front of this challenge, the Screeny app is positioned. It is a very simple utility to use to record a Mac screen. The above is achieved thanks to an interface that only preserves the most basic elements needed to capture it. It also promises users a higher quality file, in both fps and image detail, than native Apple programs. And even more crucially, it is exclusive to the MacOS system.

Among the most important features of this screen recorder is the opportunity to record across multiple monitors. It also allows you to capture only part of the space on the computer through a simple click-and-drag interface. In addition to being able to take static photos, it has integration with the cameras that connect to the Mac. In this way, you can obtain the necessary material without having to use different programs for each source.

In addition to features such as exclusively recording the content of an app, no matter what appears on the screen, and picture-in-picture formats, it also has cloud functions. Contents can be automatically uploaded to the cloud for quick backup. And on top you can choose whether to have a visual control panel, or link the functions to shortkeys tailored to each user. So it is a project worth trying if you use a MacOS a lot.

