A tool to circumvent censorship helps 1.4 million Cubans access the Internet

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jul 16 (.) – Psiphon Inc’s free internet censorship circumvention tool has this week helped nearly 1.4 million Cubans access websites, the company reported Friday, after that the Cuban government limited access to social networks and messaging platforms.

The Toronto-based Psiphon network receives financial support from the US government and has also helped people in other countries, such as Iran and China, to overcome government restrictions on Internet access.

Thousands of Cubans joined protests Sunday over shortages of basic goods, restrictions on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections, in the biggest unrest in decades in the country ruled by the Communist Party.

Psiphon said that 1.389 million users accessed the open web from Cuba on Thursday through its platform, as well as 1. 238 million as of 1600 GMT on Friday.

The company said that the approximately 1.4 million people represent about 20% of Cuban Internet users.

Its open source circumvention tool can be downloaded from app stores such as Google Play or Apple to “maximize the chances of circumventing censorship,” according to the company. Canadian university researchers developed the software in 2007 to allow users to bypass government Internet firewalls.

The Cuban government has restricted access to platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp amid the protests, according to global internet monitoring company NetBlocks.

“We must stand with those who oppose authoritarian regimes,” said US Senator Marsha Blackburn, a congressional supporter of US funding for the network.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the White House is reviewing whether the US government can help Cubans regain Internet access.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday sidestepped questions about the effort or whether the Biden administration has reached out to US tech companies.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Nandita Bose; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)