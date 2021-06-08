A tool developed by the National Epidemiology Center facilitates real-time surveillance of COVID-19

Share

A team of researchers from the National Epidemiology Center (CNE) of the ISCIII has published, in collaboration with a team from the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, a study on the use of an early analysis tool to aid evidence-based decision making in the realm of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results, based on its application during the months following the end of the 2020 lockdown, have been published in the journal BMC Public Health.

The tool, which was active collecting data after the end of the 2020 total lockdown at the end of June until the end of August, will be activated again in the coming weeks to offer new information in the summer of 2021. When it gets going again, show daily and publicly the results of active zones (clusters) of Covid-19.

Thanks to a technique called emerging spatio-temporal cluster analysis (STSS), this tool allows characterize the spatial and temporal spread of the incidence of Covid-19. Its main objective is detect active outbreaks to facilitate public health decision making; The system is fed by the data of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 declared to the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE), coordinated by the CNE.

The results now published show that the tool detected the progressive increase in active clusters and municipalities affected by outbreaks, and points out that the spread occurred in the study period, starting from a few clusters of few cases in June, located in certain regions, until reaching a nationwide distribution of larger clusters that encompassed a much higher average number of municipalities and total cases at the end of August.

With these data, the study concludes that COVID-19 surveillance based on this STSS tool can be useful in a low-incidence setting to help manage emerging outbreaks capable of promoting widespread transmission. If this is the case, the system makes it possible to follow in real time the spatio-temporal trends of distribution and spread of the disease; Looking at the aggregation of groups in space and time, as observed last year, you can anticipate the possible occurrence of community transmission, and facilitate the adoption of appropriate measures.

The article is led by Diana Gómez-Barroso, head scientist of the ISCIII at the CNE and the CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), and Nicolás Rosillo, resident doctor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre. Among the signatories are also Javier Del-Águila-Mejía; Ayelén Rojas-Benedicto; Maria Guerrero-Vadillo; Marina Peñuelas; Clara Mazagatos; Jordi Segú-Tell and Rebeca Ramis, all of them from the CNE and CIBERESP.

The researchers conclude that the surveillance system based on the STSS tool has had a significant utility to characterize the evolution of Covid-19 clusters during the summer of 2020 in Spain, so its application during the next summer, in which a more favorable situation is expected thanks to the influence of vaccination, among other factors, may help to improve the detection of possible outbreaks and decision-making.