A toilet records a massive bottle in front of an ICU plant in Madrid

The first night without alarm status nor curfew has left images of thousands of young people drinking and dancing in the streets of Madrid, Barcelona and other cities. These celebrations, in full coronavirus pandemic, have outraged many health workers, who have shown on the networks their impotence in the face of this lack of control and fear a rebound in hospitalizations.

One of them, Daniel Savoini, is a nurse in an ICU of a Madrid hospital. The sanitary has recorded from a window of the ICU ward where a massive bottle that took place near the hospital.

In a message posted on Twitter, Savoini has published a video in which dozens of young people are seen, no safe distance, jumping and screaming shortly before midnight, when the alarm state has ended.

“Madrid. Night shift in a Covid ICU. These are my views right now. This is freedom What do these madmen want? We are having a beautiful society … “, the nurse wrote on the social network.

The crowds of young people, many of them without masks, that have been seen in the center of Madrid have also been repeated in other cities such as in Barcelona, where dozens of people have concentrated on the Lluis Companys promenade, under the Arc de Triomphe, in the Plaza de los Ángeles, the Paseo del Born, squares such as Gracia and La Revolución or various beaches in the city.

With the end of the alarm state, they are the autonomous communities who must now establish their own restrictions to control the evolution of the pandemic, and several have resorted to the courts to impose limitations, especially those that affect mobility.

Although the data of the last days show a slight relief in the numbers of infections, hospitalized, sick in ICU and deaths in almost all the autonomous regions, it remains to be verified how it impacts the evolution of the pandemic the relief of many of the restrictions such as the curfew, the abolition of perimeter closures or the modification of hours in the hospitality industry.