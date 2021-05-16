A tobacconist from Murcia who was left for dead triumphs with what he said when the Police found him

A tobacconist in Spain. (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

Tremendous scare that they took in La Ñora (Murcia) when this Friday the Police and firefighters had to throw the door down from a tobacco shop in this town when they thought that its owner, Paco, 41, was dead inside .

All after the notice of some neighbors, according to La Opinion de Murcia, who saw the owner lying on a sofa and, after shouting at him several times, were scared to see that he did not respond, opting to call the emergency services.

The Opinion of Murcia has managed to speak with the tobacconist, who also got a good scare: “I was a bit ‘clisao’ and, when I opened my eye, I saw the Police and firefighters here, imagine”.

“Thank God, no one has died here,” adds the tobacconist, who acknowledges that “it may be” that he has a deep sleep.

His story has gone viral on networks, where his words have been widely commented:

