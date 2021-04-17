A title knows little

“Beyond money, I’m going for glory.” This was expressed Brian Castaño referring to the recently confirmed fight against Jermall charlo, in which the super welterweight titles of the WBA, WBC and IBF are at stake, which the Yankee boxer owns, while he will put the WBO on the table.

El Boxi took over from Sergio Maravilla Martínez and Marcos Chino Maidana and is the highest figure in national boxing. The world championship obtained (he won it twice) put him in that place and now he is going for much more.

Brian stepped into the ring for the last time on February 13, when in California, United States, he beat the Brazilian Patrick Teixeira. Thus, the native of La Matanza regained his World Cup glory, the one he had lost on the desks for refusing a new fight with Michel Soro. Now, with a 17-0-1, 12 KO record, Boxi wants more. On July 17, with the venue to be defined, he may become the first Latin American to have all four titles in a category simultaneously.

It will not be easy at all. It is that the Yankee who will be in the other corner of the ring is undefeated with 31 victories, 22 by KO. However, Castaño is in the United States training to the fullest and concentrating on the fight to give 110%. “Money is important, of course, but there are other things that, like sporting glory, are worth much more,” said the Argentine and added: “I know it is winnable, I have studied it. It will not be easy, but remember that I have wanted this fight for a long time, I want this fight because it means glory, because I know that I am in a position to win., because it will be a great night for Argentine boxing ”.

They both have been wanting for a long time. As soon as the fight that awarded him the Buenos Aires title ended, Charlo wrote on Twitter: “I need that belt on this side.” It remains to confirm where, but they are going to be nice …

